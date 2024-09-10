‘Take 5 has been robbing me for years’: Driver finds out oil changes are only $30 at Walmart. But not everyone is onboard

A driver is kicking herself after finding out that Walmart oil changes only cost $30. However, whether she truly wasted money in the past might be in the eye of the beholder.

TikTok user KV (@itskvkv) posted a video about her revelation last week. The video shows her in line for an oil change at Walmart. In the on-screen text, she writes, “Why did no one tell me Walmart does $30 oil changes? Take 5 has been robbing me for years.”

The video has amassed more than 415,000 views in just three days. In the comments section, some users cautioned her against this money saving strategy.

Viewers weigh in on Walmart oil changes

One user simply said, “Cheaper is not always better.”

A second user said, “The wait times are horrendous.”

A third user suggested, “Just do them yourself.”

However, not everybody agreed drivers should avoid Walmart for maintenance.

One user wrote, “I started going here after my dad passed away.. he used to keep up with my maintenance! They do a good job and by the time I’m done shopping, my car is ready. I’ve had no issues so far.”

Someone else said, “I never had a bad experience from Walmart oil change.”

Another user wrote, “I love that I can go shopping while they do my oil change.”

Expert recommends Walmart for oil changes

Earlier this year, a car flipper went viral on TikTok after defending the quality of Walmart’s service center. He said he took one of his vehicles to Walmart for a service and was pleasantly surprised at the value he received for his money.

That’s not everybody’s experience, unfortunately. This Reddit thread from three years ago is full of users advising against trying to save money this way. A user in the comments agreed that if you’re considering a Walmart oil change, you might as well just learn how to do it yourself.

A Quora thread asks if this is a difficult proposition. In response, one user wrote, “It’s not difficult to change the engine oil in your own car, but it can be messy and you could hurt yourself if you’re not careful.”

The Daily Dot reached out to KV via TikTok comment and direct message for comment. We also reached out to Walmart via website contact form for comment.

