‘That’s some night shift mess there’: Walmart shopper can’t believe what she caught store using as makeshift door handle in fridge section

Sometimes problems require exceptionally creative solutions—especially at work.

And what better place to have a problem than in Walmart?

With many solutions available to remedy the problem, one Walmart shopper is highlighting the ingenuity of an employee’s fix to a broken door handle in the freezer aisle.

In a 16-second video posted to TikTok by user Jekita Smith (@poison_kiwi82 on TikTok), the poster highlights the creative solution to the issue of the broken handle: A suction cup walk-in shower handle.

“OK, y’all see the handles on the doors?” she asks the viewer. “OK, so why Walmart—this the handle at Walmart.”

She is barely able to say something to draw attention to the odd, large, and white door handle attached to the black-framed glass door before she loses herself to laughter at the situation.

Is the handle actually available at Walmart?

This may surprise you, but the shiny white and silver handle used to remedy a broken refrigerator door handle is actually carried in-store by many Walmart locations. It will run you about $15 and is intended to provide stability in the bathtub or shower for those who might need a little extra help or assurance in the case of a slip.

Some viewers picked up on the DIY nature of the quick repair immediately.

“They said ‘we’ve gotta whole store full of solutions to this problem,’” one commenter wrote.

“They took it off the shelf and they store used it,” another added.

“They went straight to home & bath and got that,” one viewer said. “Never even had to leave the store.”

How expensive could repairing the door be?

Unless the handle itself can be repaired—unclear based on the use of a temporary handle to make the refrigerated merchandise readily available to customers—the door replacement would cost over $300, based on the price of similar commercial refrigerator doors.

Commenters suggested the plastic handle was a quick fix that also did not eat too far into the store’s bottom line.

“I mean if they put in a work order for it it’ll probably take forever and break anyway,” a commenter wrote. “Seems good to me.”

“That manager fixed without spending the budget,” another echoed.

“Sometimes you gotta do…what ya gotta do,” a commenter wrote. “Somebody didn’t want to approve the purchase order.”



