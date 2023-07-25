‘My brother works at Walmart and makes about 3 times the money I make’: Woman says brother’s job at Walmart has lower acceptance rate than her law school

A law school student says she would have had a harder time getting a job at Walmart, making her brother, who actually has a job at Walmart, the “overachiever” in her family.

TikToker Carson (@carsonkayg) shared her realization on July 6, and it has since been viewed over 933,000 times. “Realizing that my brother’s job at Walmart has a lower acceptance rate than my law school so he’s in fact the family overachiever not me,” she wrote via text overlay, appearing shocked with her hand over her mouth.

TikTokers who viewed Carson’s video shared their own experiences with trying to get a job at Walmart and knowing people who have Walmart jobs in the comments section.

“Fr i’ve applied three times and haven’t heard back once,” TikToker @digitalredhead shared.

“I’ve been trying to get hired at my walmarts near me for months,” TikToker @bigp3ep3e said.

“My brother works at Walmart and makes about 3 times the money I make,” a third viewer claimed.

While Carson doesn’t reveal which particular law school she attends, the average law school acceptance rate in the United States in 2023 is reportedly 40.8%. It appears as though Carson started law school in 2021. At the time, Yale was reportedly the hardest law school to get into, with an acceptance rate of 4.12%. Capital, on the other hand, was the easiest to get into, with an acceptance rate of 75.62%.

Regardless, it is widely known that it takes incredible academic prestige to get into law school and furthermore to pass the bar. But, in a shocking statistic, the Washington Post reported in 2014 that when a Walmart location in Washington D.C. opened its doors in 2013, the acceptance rate was surprisingly low at 2.9%. That year, there were over 23,000 applications for just 600 jobs.

However, this comparison might not be exactly fair. To juxtapose the scope, Walmart is the biggest retail company in the United States, with a TTM revenue of around $600 billion. There are 4,630 Walmart stores in the United States. There are 199 ABA-accredited law schools and only five Ivy League Schools that offer Law degrees.

Giving this issue further thought, it’s important to point out the Washington Post only examined one particular Walmart store in one major city in one particular year. The Daily Dot reached out to Walmart via email asking for information regarding hiring acceptance rates in its 5 most major cities from 2014 onward to provide a more accurate picture of their employment trends.

The Daily Dot has also reached out to Carson via TikTok comment for further information.

