‘I am at a loss for words…’: Viewers shocked by Walmart Health Center now open for doctor’s visits

There’s video evidence out there of a Walmart offering that could get to more states over the next year—a Walmart Health Center.

A TikTok showing one of the centers appearing to be open for business came from creator @fuckyachickenstrips4. It’s unclear where the video was taken, but over 1.9 million viewers have checked it out since its TikTok debut on May 29.

The eight-second clip shows the Health Center next to the “Wine & Spirits” entrance of a Walmart store. In addition to the Walmart Health Center signage, there is secondary signage alongside the door that says the center offers Primary Care, Dental, Behavioral Care, and Lab & X-ray services.

In an on-screen caption, the TikToker writes, “THEY ACTUALLY DID IT” with a crying emoji. They add in an accompanying TikTok caption, “Im at a loss for words….”

The first Walmart Health Center opened in 2019, according to a March 2023 article on Walmart’s corporate site. There are 32 in operation as of 2022, and another 45 are planned to open by 2024.

“This will expand Walmart Health’s footprint into two new states – Missouri and Arizona – and deepen our presence in Texas,” the retailer reports regarding the expansion.

Some commenters were skeptical, however, about the retailer branching out into medicine.

“Omg I wanna go to the Walmart psych-ward,” cracked one viewer.

“Walmart Behavioral Health?!?!?! Lord help us!!!!!” a second said.

One, keying off the name for Walmart’s store-brand discount offerings, quipped, “I can’t wait to get Great Value healthcare.”

Another, similarly, conjured up a vision of a “Great Value ambulance.”

But others effectively said, “My body is ready.”

“Ok my old town had the first one of these built a few years ago, AMAZING truly. vet care & everything v accessible,” one commenter noted.

Another observed, “Why y’all playing I’m finna go get my cavity fillings there,” adding, “dentist be taxing now a days.”

