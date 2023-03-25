‘Bro left a parting gift’: Walmart customer’s mobile grocery order delivered with shopping cart

A Walmart customer’s video has gone viral after he alleged that his mobile grocery order was delivered with an entire shopping cart.

The video, posted by TikTok user @lee.champion this week, shows a shopping cart parked in his living room, with the overlay text reading: “I just ordered groceries from Walmart, tell me why the heck they left the whole cart with me.”

Accompanying the video is a caption that reads, “How did this fit in his car.”

The brief footage has caused a stir on social media, with commenters reacting with shock and humor.

“bro left a parting gift,” one commenter wrote on the clip, which has received almost 40,000 views as of press time.

“How close do you live to Walmart? Maybe he walked,” another user speculated.

Other commenters began suggesting creative ideas for what he could do with the unexpected item.

“turn it into a go kart lmao,” one commenter said.

A further commenter simply wrote “new room decor.”

“im gonna be honest i’d keep it as storage in my room as decor,” another agreed.

It is unclear how the cart was delivered with the customer’s grocery order, or how it even fit in the delivery vehicle. It is also possible that the TikTok video is a joke or a staged incident.

The Daily Dot has reached out to the TikToker, @lee.champion via Instagram DMs and to Walmart via their media relations form for more context on the incident, but has not yet received any response.