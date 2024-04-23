‘It’s in nearly everything’: Walmart shopper issues warning after making a shocking discovery on Great Value corn

A nail technician announced she would be throwing away cans of Great Value corn potentially exposed to harmful chemicals in a viral video posted to TikTok.

In the video, which has been viewed 1 million times as of Monday evening, TikToker Hannah (@hannn_1121) referenced a Facebook post warning shoppers at the Broken Arrow, Oklahoma, Walmart about canned corn sold with lead and chemical exposure labels.

“I bought four cans on our grocery order and all four have the chemical & lead warning label,” she says. “They also have not updated the information online so there’s no chemical & lead warning for those shopping online.”

Shoppers can distinguish between the “original corn” and the latest cans in several ways, according to the post. The exposed corn is manufactured in Thailand, not the U.S. Its cans no longer have a label reading, “Pickled and packaged same day,” or a sticker claiming, “Great for you.” The nutrition labels also differ, despite there being no difference in size between the two cans.

In her pantry, Hannah says she had two cans of Great Value Cream Style Sweet Corn and Whole Kernel Corn, respectively. According to its labels, the creamed corn was produced in the U.S. and was pickled and packaged on the same day.

“This does not have the labels on here,” Hannah reveals, holding up the can of whole-kernel corn. “‘Contains products that are exposed to chemicals including lead, which are known to the state of California to cause cancer, birth defects and other bodily harm. Product of Thailand.’ That’s what it says.”

Hannah urges viewers to check their cabinets and pantries, stating that she would be throwing the possibly contaminated corn in the trash before ending the video.

Another Walmart shopper who recently went viral for discovering unlikely ingredients found in Great Value products found the brand’s butter-flavored syrup to possibly contain trace amounts of anchovies.

“Great Value, you’ve got some explaining to do,” TikToker Paden Ferguson (@padiano) demanded in his TikTok.

Viewers of Hannah’s TikTok expressed their disappointment (but lack of surprise) at the finding and told her to take the can back to Walmart instead of throwing it away.

“If you throw it away, they keep your $ and learn nothing,” @heatherw357 declared.

Canned corn isn’t the only product to watch out for.

“I just saw this same message on an ORGANIC salad dressing that I wanted to buy! I put it back on the shelf!” another viewer revealed.

“To add to that my BREAD has the exact same warning!” a third shared.

The Daily Dot reached out to Hannah via TikTok direct message and to Walmart via its website.