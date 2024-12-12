‘This might be the worst’: Walmart shopper finds ‘sale’ items. Then she takes a closer look at the tag

A Walmart shopper was absolutely shocked by its Black Friday “sale,” but not in the way everyone would hope.

Featured Video

In a viral video viewed over 1.5 million times, freelance writer and content creator Rosie Albrecht (@circesporkroast) showed off the store’s Black Friday sales.

She was completely unimpressed.

“What the actual hell is going on? And NO, i did not buy anything,” she captioned the clip.

Advertisement

Underwhelming Walmart Black Friday sales

Rosie thought the sales were so bad that she felt she was being “punked.”

“Oh, here’s a good sale—50 percent off,” the woman said. “Oh, it’s the Halloween [expletive] that nobody [expletive] wanted.”

The shopper also highlighted other sales, some of which seemed to be straight-up scams.

Advertisement

For example, she recorded a Christmas tree that was “on sale” for $78. The only problem was that the sale price was the same exact price already printed on the box.

“Oh my God, what a steal,” the woman continued while recording Walmart signs.

Some displays had side-by-side signs comparing the “was” price and its “Black Friday” counterpart.

In some instances, the prices appeared to be the same before and during Black Friday.

Advertisement

There were a few instances where there were actual savings.

“Here’s another actually decent deal, but I saw them selling these at two other places in the store, which makes me think that they just ordered way too many of these, and nobody wants them,” she said about a collection of Star Wars Chewbacca toys.

The toy was originally $24.99 but could be purchased for $10 during the Black Friday sale.

There was also a significant discount on an ONN Roku television.

Advertisement

The TikToker previously went viral after calling out the rising cost of goods and how difficult it is to find good deals.

Online retail is the “big winner” of Black Friday

According to Forbes, in-person shopping fell eight percent this year.

After the pandemic, many returned to in-store shopping. However, that trend has declined ever since. Some believe this may indicate a shift in consumer behavior that is here to stay.

Advertisement

However, Adobe Analytics reported a jump in online sales this year, up 10.2 percent over last year.

Online retailers raked in 10.8 billion in revenue.

On Walmart.com, Black Friday deals were abundant, and the cost of a wide variety of electronics, jewelry, and other goods was slashed.

Advertisement

Viewers share their takes

In the video’s comments section, many poked fun at the in-store Black Friday deals the woman pointed out.

“The Christmas tree price being printed on the box is sending me,” user Stetson wrote.

“I hope you’re hungry… for nothing,” user Lindseythelibra commented.

Advertisement

“For real they mark up stuff just so they can mark it ‘down,’” user Amanda Atkinson said.

The Daily Dot reached out to Rosie via email and Walmart by contact form for comment.

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.