‘I practically work at Walmart’: Shopper demands answers after finding Trolli Gummi Pops boxed up

A Walmart shopper is going viral on TikTok after sharing the drastic measures she took in order to obtain Trolli treats.

Featured Video

Dayne (@dayyne_gotit) advertises on her TikTok page that she’s a self-proclaimed “rule breaker.” And in one of her most recent clips, she said that she broke into one of Walmart’s packages that contained Trolli Gummi Pops.

“Y’all know I practically work at Walmart,” Dayne told viewers. “They can’t tell me [expletive].”

Dayne said that what she came for—Trolli Gummi Pops—were still boxed up. But that didn’t stop her. She recorded herself using her key to crack the box open and get the treats inside.

Advertisement

“Nothing ever happened,” she said. As of Tuesday, Dayne’s clip had amassed more than 266,500 views.

Was the Trolli treat worth the hassle?

In a follow-up video, Dayne said that she was influenced to buy the product after she saw another user eating them on Facebook. She said that the person she saw them seemed to enjoy the treat, but said that she didn’t have the same experience.

She also said that the treats were pricey.

Advertisement

“They were $4.97,” she said. “That’s $5 rounding up.”

Dayne recorded herself trying the popsicles and provided commentary while doing so.

“The texture is weird,” she said as she took it out of the packaging. “The texture feels like a hot dog.”

As for its taste?

Advertisement

“It’s good… but I would never buy this again,” Dayne said. “I cannot describe what this texture feels like, but it is very unnatural.”

“This wasn’t a good idea,” she said. She doubled down on her disappointment with the popsicle in the accompanying video caption. “Y’all please don’t buy this [expletive],” Dayne wrote.

Trolli Pops take over social media

Dayne certainly isn’t the first content creator to try the viral treat—though she may be one of the few who infiltrated Walmart’s boxes to obtain them.

Advertisement

In a number of videos, content creators have expressed shock at the frozen treat’s shape and ability to wobble from side-to-side.

According to a write-up by Dexerto, the popsicles’ bendy shape is what makes it unique. As for whether it’s worth it, other content creators have said that the pops have a “sour” flavor but noted that they enjoy the treat.

“I feel like I’m actually eating a gummy worm in popsicle form,” one foodie said.

According to Trolli’s website, one box of Gummi Pops comes with 10 individual popsicles. The available flavors are cherry lemon and grape strawberry.

Advertisement

Viewers offer thoughts on viral treat

In the comments of Dayne’s video, several viewers who said they’ve already tried the treat offered mixed reviews.

“They so good [too] addictive,” one user wrote.

“I bought the cherry lemon today expecting the hype to be a lie,” another shared. “…so damn good.”

Advertisement

Others, however, were turned off by the popsicles’ shape and opted to pass on buying the Trolli treat.

“The texture of a gummy popsicle sounds disgusting and horrifying,” one user wrote.

“A gummy popsicle?” another asked. “I just know it’s gross.”

To this comment, Dayne responded: “And indeed it was… the texture is horrible… the taste is cool… everyone else is lying.”

Advertisement

But most people praised Dayne’s fearlessness when it came to opening the Walmart box.

“They just needed some help unpacking,” one viewer quipped. “I would have did the same.”

“I’ve done this before too,” another admitted.

Advertisement

“Honestly this is the only way to shop at Walmart,” a third user added.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Dayne via TikTok comment, to Trolli through email, and to Walmart through its online contact form.

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.