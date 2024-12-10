‘Guys just buy a moka pot’: Woman tracks down $50 espresso machine from Walmart. Is it worth it?

A woman reviewed a $50 espresso machine she bought on a Black Friday sale at Walmart—but viewers don’t all seem convinced that the machine is worth it.

Marlene (@marlene.fit) posted about the deal she found one week ago and has since acquired 2 million views on the TikTok video.

“I heard Walmart has a $50 espresso machine, and I want it so bad. So let’s go get it,” the creator says in her post.

Marlene films herself heading into a Walmart and finding a Chefman Craftbrew espresso machine marked at $50 for Black Friday.

Viewers respond

However, many viewers were skeptical about the machine and whether it was a worthwhile purchase.

One person contended, “Those are not real espresso machines.”

Another budget-conscious viewer said, “Guys just go buy a moka pot … they’re $30.”

However, based on several follow-up posts about the machine, Marlene seems pretty happy with her purchase. Several other viewers were also influenced.

“I hate going to Walmart but I will be trying this espresso machine for that price,” one person wrote.

“Target has them too, lavender and forest green,” another said.

Several commenters also requested a follow-up about how the machine actually worked.

Testing the machine

The creator uploaded a follow-up video in which she tested out the machine. She got over 302,000 views for the update.

In the short clip, she films herself unboxing the espresso machine, cleaning it, and making its inaugural espresso.

“Oh, it tastes good,” she says to someone off-camera.

In yet another video, Marlene even shares a step-by-step guide on how to use the machine.

Espresso machine vs. moka pot

The way people make their coffee is an extremely personal experience. Every aficionado has their own method that they swear is the best. But what is the difference between an espresso made in a machine versus one made in a moka pot on the stove?

A moka pot technically does not make espresso, but it does produce a concentrated brew of coffee that is far stronger than the average drip. This device, if used correctly, can produce a well-balanced cup of joe. However, the brewing process is tricky and slow and can often result in a bitter cup of coffee.

Meanwhile, espresso machines make coffee that is much stronger than either moka or drip coffee. These machines can also make a bitter cup, but it’s much easier to produce a well-made coffee.

While neither is a foolproof method, espresso machines can be easier to handle and will make a cup of coffee that’s closest to the one you can buy at a coffee shop. However, espresso machines can cost up to a few hundred dollars, while Moka pots are much less expensive.

