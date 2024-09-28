‘Over a video that was literally rooting for them’: Waffle House worker fired for doing Latto challenge on TikTok. Viewers can’t believe the rapper’s response

For Waffle House workers, TikTok has become a place to share the ups and downs of their jobs, from issues with “mandatory meal deductions” to the secret of the restaurant’s infamous omelets. But one worker who has had a serious rollercoaster is Yadira Ramirez (@yadirajramirez1).

On Sept. 15, rapper Latto encouraged fans to make videos at their job performing her track “Brokey.” She pledged that the fan with the best video would win $10,000 and be featured in the music video.

Needless to say, Ramirez delivered, with her and her fellow Waffle House employees lip-syncing to the rap in areas like the drive-thru. The video went hugely viral, amassing 27.2 million views to date. But this virility came at a cost.

The viral video had consequences

In a follow-up video, which has reached 13.9 million views, Ramirez revealed that she got fired for making the TikTok.

“I’m glad I put six years in a company that would fire me and literally a day of posting one video—one video that harms nobody that everybody was actually literally rooting for and happy about,” she said.

@yadirajramirez1 im so pissed. like yall don’t understand the bullshit i done through with this company to fire me over a video that was literally rooting on them. bs. straight bs. ♬ original sound – yadira Ramirez

“Smart decision, smart move.” She then added that they put her on an EFR list so Waffle House could never hire her again. Furthermore, in another follow-up video, she revealed that no one else was fired, and that the manager who fired her knew that she was doing it.

What happened next?

The good news is that it seems like this story has a happy ending. In a subsequent video, Ramirez filmed herself linking up with Latto. As the pair danced and lip-synced to “Brokey,” Latto threw $10,000 in the air: seemingly confirming that Yadira won the prize.

Commenters were mostly supportive of Ramirez.

“Waffle House who?” one asked.

“I know Waffle House mad,” another added.

While a third wrote, “I’ll go to that same Waffle House and spend $100 with no tip just bc [sic].”

Several viewers ended up having the same question: Would Ramirez split the money with the other co-workers in the video?

“F**k dem [sic],” she joked in a comment. “They still got a job.”

Yadira didn’t immediately respond to the Daily Dot’s comment via TikTok comment. A representative for Latto didn’t immediately respond to the Daily Dot’s request for comment via email. The Daily Dot also reached out to Waffle House via email.



