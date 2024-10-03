‘I want to sue Verizon Wireless’: Woman demands answers after learning what Verizon blackout did to her text messages

A TikToker has gone viral after the Verizon blackout led to a text message disaster. In the clip, which has amassed 94,200 views, lifestyle vlogger Keegan Acton (@keeganacton) shared her fury at the cellphone service provider.

Featured Video

“I want to sue Verizon Wireless,” she began. Acton then went on to explain that Verizon Wireless had a “huge blackout” in her area, which meant nobody’s phones worked for the whole day. “I was texting one of my friends, and they weren’t responding to me,” she added. “So I said: ‘Are you ignoring me?’ Kind of like a little joke, right?” But the joke stopped being funny for Acton when she was informed the next day that this text was sent 22 times through the night.

“This literally makes me look like I’m insane,” she said. “Can you imagine if this was like somebody that I was like freshly talking to, like a guy that I was freshly seeing, and he wakes up to this, to this. I want to sue. I literally want to sue. This is criminal.”

Keegan didn’t immediately respond to the Daily Dot’s request for comment via TikTok comment and email.

Advertisement

Unsurprisingly, a lot of users found it hilarious. “The fact that it was in the middle of the night makes it even funnier,” one pointed out. “The fact it’s in 30min intervals makes it sooo good,” another remarked. While a third opined, “This is the funniest thing I’ve seen I’d be mortified.”

A number of other commenters also shared their similar experiences. One shared that they convinced themselves their boyfriend blocked them, while another fellow outage victim explained how “the girl [she is] talking to sent [them] a sweet message [she] didn’t get because of the outage, then she thought [they were] mad at her.”

Advertisement

Similarly, a third added, “That happened with AT&T here, and I thought for a second my husband decided we were getting a divorce because he wouldn’t answer my texts.”

This isn’t the first time Verizon has let down customers. Back in April, TikToker Angel Ardito (@thelousypoledancer) called out Verizon for allegedly upcharging her phone bill without her knowing. “I decided to do a little research, and it turns out that in 2023, Verizon had 144 million customers,” she said in the video. “What does that mean? Well, that means that Verizon made a pretty penny [to] the tune of $11.5 billion if they decided to upcharge everyone the way they did me.”

“That’s right,” she added. “They’re earning an extra $11.5 billion for doing absolutely f*cking nothing.”

Verizon didn’t immediately respond to the Daily Dot’s request for comment via email.

Advertisement

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.

