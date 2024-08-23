‘We don’t hire females’: Jobseeker finds position on Craigslist. There’s just one problem

A woman scrolling through job listings on Craigslist finds a promising lead. There’s only one problem: It says they don’t hire women.

TikTok user Brooke (@brookeloveshorror) is a horror enthusiast and YouTuber. She posted a video on Thursday revealing what she says happened during her boyfriend’s job search. It has since amassed more than 200,000 views.

“So, I’m sitting here, scrolling through Craigslist, helping my man look for jobs,” she says to start the video. “And I was like, ‘Oh, cool, roof cleaner repair tech.’ He goes to the job application form. Look at this.”

Brooke turns the camera to her computer screen and shows a Google Form that appears to be a job screening survey. She zooms in on one of the questions, which reads, “Do you understand that we don’t hire females?”

She continues, “Hey, Vasil Home Services. Why the [expletive] can’t women clean gutters and do solar power cleaning? And pressure washing? Why the [expletive] don’t you hire females? Just curious.” In the on-screen caption, she writes, “When the company BLATANTLY discriminates on the application…”

Viewers weigh in on the application

In the comments section, viewers expressed outrage over the application. Many suggested that someone should take legal action to correct the company involved.

One viewer said, “Do you understand, Vasil Home Services, that all your potential female clients will now go elsewhere? Why would I hire a company that wouldn’t hire me? No thanks.”

A second viewer joked, “Vasil is way too close to Vagisil to be this outrageous about women.”

A third viewer said, “OK, but where is the application? I want to apply and get discriminated against so I can sue! Lol.”

Several other commenters pointed out that the Vasil Home Services Yelp page features some mixed reviews. The Sacramento, California-based company currently boasts a 1.7-star rating on the platform.

One of Brooke’s viewers wrote, “THEIR REPLIES ON YELP,” accompanied by several skull emoji.

A second viewer agreed, writing, “The yelp reviews are yelping.”

What does California law say about this?

According to Vogel Law, California law forbids this type of discrimination based on sex. “In general, California employers may not discriminate between men and women in personnel decisions,” the article states. These personnel decisions include the hiring process and the responsibilities and tasks assigned to an employee.

“Gender discrimination can take many forms, but we often see it in situations where a woman is not hired for a position, not promoted within a company’s ranks, not given the same opportunities as male counterparts, and/or not paid the same salary as a man for similar work,” the article states.

What happened to the job application?

In a follow-up video, Brooke informs her viewers that the job listing is no longer on Craigslist. “You guys, I think we won,” she says.

Vasil Home Services has a “roofing expert needed” listing up on Craigslist as of this writing. It does not mention anything about gender.

The Daily Dot reached out to Brooke via TikTok comment and direct message. It also reached out to Vasil Home Services via email for comment.

