‘So ethically wrong’: Ulta customer brags about receiving $130 worth of items for free through credit card sign-up. Viewers say not so fast

People are conflicted after this Ulta customer bragged about getting the controversial Ulta credit card.

What’s so bad about it?

About three in five Americans are in credit card debt, owing about $5,800 on average, Yahoo Finance reported. Debt can be hard to get out of, given how staggering the interest rates on many cards are. And it’s not like store-branded credit cards are not known for having particularly great rates.

While a store credit card might be worth it for you, depending on the perks that come with it, you don’t want to be pressured into it.

Woman boasts about Ulta credit card perk

In a viral video with more than 413,000 views, TikToker Tayla shared her experience with the Ulta credit card.

This store credit card has been called out online by customers. These customers say they are getting harassed to sign up for one every time they’re at checkout. Former employees have also spoken out, saying they are forced to meet credit card sign-up quotas.

In the TikTok, Tayla, who seems to be experimenting with makeup recently, explained that she went into Ulta for the first time ever. It’s possible she’d only shopped online with the retailer before. And workers asked her if she wanted to sign up for the card.

Unlike most people who get on the internet to talk about the card, she actually accepted the credit offer.

“They asked me did I want to apply for the ulta credit card, for a extra discount got approved, and end up with 130 dollars worth of makeup products for free,” Tayla said, obviously happy with her choice.

Why were people mad?

Commenters immediately came at Tayla about her decision.

“Credit cards offered by the stores are literally the worst you just signed a deal with ☠️row records,” a top comment read.

“And this is exactly the reason i didn’t sell credit cards at my job it’s literally so ethically wrong,” a person said.

But Tayla responded to several comments, saying that she knows how to properly use a credit card without messing up her finances. She added that she has a credit score in the 700 range.

“They acting like im dumb,” she wrote.

Several people backed her up, saying the card isn’t bad as long as you pay it off.

“No because if yk how to use it and pay it off in time, the ulta credit card is actually rly good if u shop there a lot,” a commenter wrote.

The Ulta card gives members 20% off their first purchase and doubles the points per purchase. These points can be used for discounts on future purchases.

Ulta’s credit card

As of this week, the average credit card interest rate is at 28.65%, according to Forbes. Yet, at the time of publishing, the Ulta Beauty Rewards™ Credit Card had a whopping 31.49% interest rate. This was not listed prominently on Ulta’s credit card page. Instead, we had to find it in the terms and conditions.

Ulta may not have the highest interest rates of any card. But they’re certainly higher than most. It is important to note that interest rates can vary based on your credit score and the market. (FYI, Ulta has multiple credit cards with varying rates and terms of use.)

In the past, retail employees shared that they get in trouble for not reaching credit card quotas and can even get their hours reduced as punishment.

Workers share the pressures they are under

In a TikTok, a former Ulta employee said they are hardcore about pushing the store credit cards. She said their managers are “constantly on our [expletive]” to get signups. And they have a minimum number they need to hit.

The ex-employee also claimed that she heard customers complain about being charged late fees despite paying their balance in full, not giving notice on late payments, harassing people for payment, shutting down their cards unexpectedly (causing a big hit to their credit score), and charging the incorrect amount for purchases. We can’t confirm any of this, so as of right now, it’s all speculation.

Employees from several different retailers have taken to TikTok to warn people about signing up for store credit cards. They have also explained why employees are so persistent in getting you to sign up for one.

An Old Navy worker said her manager encouraged her to sign up people for the card who didn’t speak English natively because they “didn’t know any better.”

A former T.J. Maxx worker said that her manager would force the high schoolers who worked the register to “sell credit cards to struggling single mothers or threaten that they’d get fired.” She alluded to the fact that managers got more PTO or some other reward if their employees hit a certain number of card signups.

The Daily Dot reached out to Tayla for comment via email and Instagram direct message and to Ulta via email.

