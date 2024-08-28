‘If you know I’m driving 12 miles…’: Uber Eats driver issues PSA to customers about tipping per mile

How much should one tip when ordering Uber Eats? TikToker Alyssa (@alyssa.arm) shared her perspective as an Uber Eats driver on how much customers should be tipping. She says you should tip $1 per mile. And, as you can probably guess, this was a very hot take for viewers.

“So good rule of thumb when tipping your food delivery drivers to me is at least $1 per mile from your house to wherever you’re ordering from,” she suggests.

She clarifies that you don’t have to pay for the miles from the driver’s current location to the restaurant. “Obviously, if they’re not right there at the restaurant, it’s gonna be more miles for them. But that’s not much of your concern,” she explains.

She uses an anecdote to illustrate her point.

“Yesterday, when I did a 12-mile drive from the restaurant to the house, and then I got a $2 tip. That, to me, is just ridiculous,” she argues.

She urges viewers to consider the distance. “In my mind, if, you know, I’m driving 12 miles from the restaurant to your house, it should be at least a $12 tip,” she explains.

However, in certain situations, she asks that you consider more than just the distance.

“Obviously, if the weather is really bad or you’re ordering a lot of food, especially drinks, ’cause drinks can be annoying to carry, maybe add more, but at least $1 per mile from your house to wherever you’re ordering from,” she shares.

She also pleads in the caption: “If there is a problem with the food (they forgot to put something in the bag, the food wasn’t prepared right, etc.) dont punish the driver, reach out to the restaurant.”

The viral video has 45,000 views and hundreds of comments. Many found Alyssa’s tipping model controversial.

“You Crazy, girl, not happening,” one shared. Alyssa responded, “You’re poor drivers.”

“Girl ain’t no way. Nothing over 20%,” another viewer shared.

Alyssa responded, “I mean that’s understandable if it’s 5 miles or less… but if someone has to drive over 10 miles to deliver your food you should take that into consideration.”

Other viewers agreed with Alyssa’s tipping model.

“I always tip per mile $5 min even if it’s less than a mile away,” a viewer commented.

“I always tip fat to make sure the driver knows I appreciate them and in return, I’m hoping my food is respected and gets there quickly,” another shared.

What is the general rule for tipping?

The debate over how much to tip is age-old. However, Nerd Wallet, suggests the “general rule” for tipping is “15% to 20% of the bill.”

When it comes to delivery drivers, Nerd Wallet argues, “tip of at least 15% for people bringing food orders, such as a pizza delivery or your week’s groceries.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Alyssa via TikTok comment and Uber via email.

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.