‘I saw plenty of girls do that’: Former Twin Peaks server says you should think before ordering food

A video by this former Twin Peaks worker makes you wonder if “Employees Must Wash Hands” signs are enough. They share why some customers’ concerns about the employees’ clothes might be valid.

Featured Video

What are the former Twin Peaks worker’s thoughts?

TikToker Brianna Garcia (@itsbaby_briiiannaa), who identified herself as a former Twin Peaks server, says she saw a video from a Twin Peaks customer sharing concerns regarding the server dress code and their handling of food. Garcia says the customer was concerned about the minimal amount of clothing the servers have on. For context, Twin Peaks servers tend to dress in low-rise super short denim and a plaid crop top with a significant amount of cleavage. The Daily Dot has previously covered Twin Peaks employees and their protocols.

“As an ex-Twin Peaks girlie, I can confirm that all of her fears are 1,000 percent valid,” Garcia states. She continues, “I mean, think about it: There were days where girls are working in the patio, and it is 100 degrees in Houston, and they would go to the back sweating, adjusting their clothing, picking their wedgies, and then without a care in the world would pick up a plate of wings and bring it to you and your children.”

Advertisement

The video has over 697,000 views and more than 1,000 comments.

Is there a reason to worry?

While some folks, including former Twin Peaks workers, have sanitation concerns due to the limited amount of clothing servers are wearing, is there a real reason to worry? According to restaurant.org’s tips for employee hygiene, the most important aspect of food safety is for a food handler to wear clean clothes every day. The amount of clothes is not something they mention as a concern.

Advertisement

What are viewers saying?

Similarly, viewers are not very concerned about the server’s clothing. In fact, some are even more incentivized to go after learning about the dress code.

“On my way to twin peaks,” says one viewer.

“You sold me, going now,” says another.

Advertisement

“This definitely backfired … this video has reached its target audience,” points out another.

“I get adults going for a bite to eat at the provocative restaurants, but children?! Nah doesn’t make sense,” states a different comment.

“And how is that different [than] any other restaurant in Houston with a patio? Or in general it’s hot all through the south,” asks another.

Overall, it seems like a personal decision whether having minimally dressed servers is for you or not. The Daily Dot has reached out to Twin Peaks for comment via its contact form and to Garcia via TikTok and Instagram direct message.

Advertisement

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.