‘This isn’t a place to get drunk’: Server calls out customers who treat Twin Peaks like a bar

If you’re trying to get drunk, Twin Peaks is probably not the place to do it.

Ella (@ellandmanolo) is a server at Twin Peaks. She is apparently sick and tired of customers treating the restaurant like a bar. And, after looking through the comments section of her video, it’s safe to say she’s not alone in feeling that way.

Ella begins her TikTok by stating that “she hates serving some people.” Then she details a negative experience she had with a group of women.

Ella says she suspected that the group was “drinking before” they even stepped foot inside Twin Peaks. She says they were wearing “little hats” and “party clothes.”

“I want you to have a good time, but this isn’t a bar,” she says into the camera. She says some people may think the chain is a spot for “crazy” stuff to go down. However, she sadds, that isn’t the case.

Ella says the women not only ordered alcoholic beverages but also a “round of shots.” She says she sat down their first round of drinks and the shots. Then, she says the table asked for another round of drinks. That’s when Ella says she had to explain to them the alcohol limits rules. She says she told them that if they do get another round now, they’re going to have to sit around for another 45 minutes without a drink until they can order again.

“This isn’t a place to get drunk, especially not that … fast,” Ella says.

The table then asked for their checks and a to-go box, according to Ella. She says they didn’t seem too happy.

Ella then showcases the mean note they left on the receipt.

“It says, ‘You’re preggo, be nicer,’” Ella reads.

Ella says that one the receipt, one of the customers referred to themselves as a “single mom with money.”

“Great. I would think you would support another single mom who’s trying no to get you [expletive] up, because if you can get [expletive] up, you can die and crash,” she says. “Like damn.”

She says that they only left a $5 tip on a $90 check, along with the “mean note.”

“For me just trying to do my job and watch out for them,” she says.

The TikToker then reads out the customers names in the video and says, “Respectfully, eff you.”

Twin Peaks servers agree

Viewers with Twin Peaks experience weighed in, claiming that they, too, hate when customers treat the restaurant like a bar.

“Every other table treats it like a bar,” one viewer wrote.

Alcohol limits at restaurants

Responsible alcohol limits at Twin Peaks (and other restaurants) seem to be well-known in the food service industry. There’s a Quizlet online that prospective servers can use to help them prepare. After three 22-ounce beers are served to a guest, an employee needs to get a manager’s card in order to serve them more, according to the Quizlet.

The question of drink limits at chain restaurants also became a topic of conversation during Applebee’s Dollarita promotion. Some social media users stated that they were being cut off after ordering three drinks, while others said that managers had to come to their table and confirm or deny whether or not they could have any more. There were also some folks who said they didn’t have any problems getting as many Dollaritas as they wanted.

The video has since been removed from Ella’s account.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Twin Peaks via email and Ella via TikTok comment for further information.

