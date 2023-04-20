‘She in her bag fr’: Twin Peaks server says she paid her co-worker $100 to cover a shift—and got scammed

While asking a co-worker to cover a shift is a common practice for those in the food service industry, as is having coverage fall through because they don’t show up.

One Twin Peaks waitress said she not only asked a coworker to pick up her shift, but paid her $100 to do so, and felt she was scammed when her co-worker did not show.

“When I paid my coworker $100 to take my shift and she scammed me by not showing up and kept the money,” Maya (@sn0rtingangeldust) states via text overlay on the video.

She said in her comment section that the switch had been approved by management, so all of her bases were covered as far as making sure the co-worker could officially take it over.

Several viewers were also unhappy that the poster’s co-worker did not follow through on her deal to take her co-worker’s shift.

“People are so grimey literally what is the reason?” one commenter wrote. “You get extra money AND the money for the shift.”

“I would’ve beat her butt til I feel like I got my $100 worth,” another said.

“I would deadass get them fired idc that’s messed up,” a third added.

Others shared that they’d also tried to have co-workers take over shifts and they never showed up—or, a co-worker who said they would pay to have their shift taken stiffed them.

“I took someone’s shift for $30 and they never paid me,” one commenter wrote.

“Once I paid a girl $20 to close for me and then the day of the shift she ‘threw up’ mid-shift and went home sick and I had to close,” another commented.

“I took 40$ to take someone’s shift B4 and they never paid me,” a further user claimed.