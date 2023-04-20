‘She in her bag fr’: Twin Peaks server says she paid her co-worker $100 to cover a shift—and got scammed

While asking a co-worker to cover a shift is a common practice for those in the food service industry, as is having coverage fall through because they don’t show up.
One Twin Peaks waitress said she not only asked a coworker to pick up her shift, but paid her $100 to do so, and felt she was scammed when her co-worker did not show.
“When I paid my coworker $100 to take my shift and she scammed me by not showing up and kept the money,” Maya (@sn0rtingangeldust) states via text overlay on the video.
@sn0rtingangeldust
really fooled me 👏🏾♬ Dont Ever Think You That Girl But… – QueenOpp
She said in her comment section that the switch had been approved by management, so all of her bases were covered as far as making sure the co-worker could officially take it over.
The Daily Dot has reached out to Maya via a comment on the video as other methods of contact were not available.
Several viewers were also unhappy that the poster’s co-worker did not follow through on her deal to take her co-worker’s shift.
“People are so grimey literally what is the reason?” one commenter wrote. “You get extra money AND the money for the shift.”
“I would’ve beat her butt til I feel like I got my $100 worth,” another said.
“I would deadass get them fired idc that’s messed up,” a third added.
Others shared that they’d also tried to have co-workers take over shifts and they never showed up—or, a co-worker who said they would pay to have their shift taken stiffed them.
“I took someone’s shift for $30 and they never paid me,” one commenter wrote.
“Once I paid a girl $20 to close for me and then the day of the shift she ‘threw up’ mid-shift and went home sick and I had to close,” another commented.
“I took 40$ to take someone’s shift B4 and they never paid me,” a further user claimed.