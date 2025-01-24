‘I’d guess one of those solar blinds’: Woman stays at Hilton. Then she takes a walk outside by the very room she’s staying in

When traveling, privacy can be a major factor in determining where you might find lodgings. If privacy is not important, a shared-space hostel might work out for you.

Featured Video

However, most people who value their privacy choose to go with a private room in a hotel. Another key to maintaining privacy in a hotel room is securing the windows and the doors. Upon checking in, one usually makes sure the locks work and that appropriate window coverings are available.

But unfamiliarity with different kinds of window treatments can make even this fairly straightforward matter difficult.

One Hilton guest says she stayed in a Tru by Hilton Hotel and had pulled what she thought were the blinds down. She later discovered while walking her dog outside that just about anyone could see into her room through the thin fabric shade.

Advertisement

The video posted by user Andi (@im_andi_with_an_i) has drawn over 1.2 million views on TikTok.

“I pulled this down, thinking that it was the blind and that you couldn’t see through it, because I can’t see out,” she says in the video. “I just took Bernie for a walk, and you could totally see into this room.”

She had heightened concern about the level of privacy afforded by this window shade, as she had already changed clothes in front of the window. Andi didn’t know that passersby would have a full view of the inside of her room.

“I changed my clothes in front of that window,” she says.

Advertisement

The Daily Dot has reached out to Andi via TikTok direct message, as well as to Hilton via email regarding the video.

What’s up with the Hilton window shade?

Based on the video, it appears the poster simply is not familiar with the type of window shade used at this hotel.

As noted by several viewers—some of whom say they’ve stayed at this hotel chain and had similar issues—the shade is a dual shade, with one layer sheer enough to let sunlight through the room, and another second shade intended to black out the window to provide privacy and block sunlight.

Advertisement

Viewers weigh in

Several viewers commented on the video that the poster likely had to pull down a second window shade.

“I’d guess one of those solar blinds,” one commenter wrote. “Can’t see inside during the day but it’s opposite at night. I also learned the same way.”

“They usually have 2 curtains,” another said. “That’s the light filtering and the one in the back actually blocks.”

Advertisement

“I’ve stayed in a tru many times and there is two blinds, one is a sun shade for during day and there is another one behind it that actually is not see through,” a third wrote.

Others shared that nearly the exact same thing had happened to them while staying at hotels recently.

“Is this tru hotel ? By Hilton !” one commenter wrote. “I just stayed for 2 nights for my birthday this week and I loved it but I could definitely see my room from outside lol.”

Advertisement

“If it makes you feel better I forgot and changed in front of the open 2nd floor window,” another user said. “I put the chair where I was and stacked luggage to go outside and see if i could see it from out there.”

“I thought our hotel room window was tinted and was mortified when I looked up at the building and could see people standing in front of their window,” a third wrote.





Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.