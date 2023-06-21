‘Travel hack’: Traveler bypasses 3.4-ounce liquid rule by placing Boots order to the store in the airport

In the United States and many other countries, the amount of liquid you can carry onto a plane is limited to just 3.4 fl oz or 100 ml.

While you can carry as much liquid as you’d like in your checked bag, and several airports are considering abolishing this limit altogether, the amount of liquid you can put into your carry-on and personal item are still restricted for the time being.

Understandably, this can cause issues. As the price of a checked bag has steadily increased over time, more travelers are opting to just take a carry-on bag, forcing them to comply with these restrictions and, often, rebuying all of their desired goods at their destination. If they’re traveling internationally, this may not even be possible, as some brands are not available in other countries.

Now, a user on TikTok has gone viral after sharing a solution to this problem. In a clip with over 3.7 million views, Cass (@cassioptok) shows herself opening a box at an airport in the U.K. The box is from U.K. chain store Boots.

“Travel hack: place a boots order to the store in the airport and choose the ‘after security’ option to avoid that 100ml limit,” she writes in the text overlaying the video.

In the comments section, some users noted there are other benefits to doing this.

“As someone who works in boots in the airport, this is literally the only way to guarantee that we have exactly what you want,” offered a commenter.

“i did this when I travelled with my baby daughter- got all her baby stuff ready to pick up without having to haul it all through security,” added another.

However, a few users pointed out issues with this method.

“Just note if you get a connecting flight some places make you go through security again and they’ll take it away from you again,” stated a commenter.

Others shared their own tactics to avoid the liquid limit.

“Stick everything for me,” said a user. “Bar soap, stick sunscreen, solid tooth paste, bar shampoo, bar oil etc. I have mastered everything.”

Many commenters simply thanked Cass for the advice.

“We did this! Absolute life saver!” exclaimed one user.

“Omg that is so smart!!” wrote a second. “I’m a boots employee and didn’t even know you could do this.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Cass via TikTok comment.