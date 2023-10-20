‘And it’s purse-sneaky size!’: Trader Joe’s customer shares which drinks to buy if you’re looking for a ‘quick buzz’

If you like to get a buzz, but don’t want to drink a whole lot of alcohol to do so leaving your belly and bladder filled with liquid, then you may want to check out these little cans of pre-made cocktails a TikToker named Taylor Sims (@_taytertott_) she says she purchased at Trader Joe’s.

Taylor shows off two cans in her video: A pre-mixed espresso martini, along with a lemon ginger honey drink in the viral clip that’s garnered over 537,000 views on the popular social media application which could be the perfect quick-buzz beverage for any upcoming Halloween parties you may be attending.

“OK listen up, if you like to drink but you don’t like a whole lot of liquid and you don’t feel like going to the bathroom all night, and you want to get your buzz without drinking a whole bunch, go to Trader Joe’s and get the espresso martini, OK?” She says, holding up a small black can that reads Vodka Espresso Martini Vanilla, before lauding the flavor of the retailer’s offering: “It is so good it’s a tiny can, it’s 22% bro. And if you don’t like espresso martinis they got the lemon ginger honey ones,” which she also puts up on-screen, which appropriately comes in a yellow can labeled “Bee’s Knees.”

Taylor went on to say that the alcohol percentage by volume in the Bee’s Knees can was even higher than the espresso martini one: “OK look at how tiny it is, y’all. It’s tiny. They’re $4.50 a piece or you can get a case of four for $17. Let me tell y’all this is 26%, 26%, and 22% percent. Y’all I only drank one and I’m already feeling it, OK? Already feeling it. This ain’t nothing, this ain’t nothing,” she says, waving the can of lemon.

“Go get that if you need a quick buzz, go get this. This is quick, this get the job done,” she says.

This isn’t the first time someone has extolled Trader Joe’s alcohol offerings, the popular organic food retailer has received high marks for its low cost wine selection often referred to as “two buck chuck.” Business Insider compiled a list in 2019 of what it thought were the chain’s best and worst wines, placing TJ’s Cabernet Sauvignon at the top of the list.

The wine is actually a joint effort between the retailer, along with Franzia to distribute Charles Shaw wines, a partnership that started in 2002.

Oddly enough, the cans that Taylor posted in her video don’t appear on Trader Joe’s website of products, and other Influencers have posted about Trader Joe’s espresso martinis, along with Bee’s Knees cocktails, but they appear to be recipes folks have crafted themselves using popular items from Trader Joe’s, rather than the pre-made canned drinks that the TikToker showed off in her video.

One commenter who responded to Taylor’s video said that the cans she gushed about in her clip are effectively “dupes” of another popular brand, Post Meridiam, which currently features its espresso martini on its website here: “If you’re not near Trader Joe’s these drinks are an exact dupe of Post meridiem cocktails. So good and they pack a punch”

Some people, like this one commenter, were shocked at the ABV of the canned cocktails: “A buzz ball is only 15% I couldn’t imagine chugging 26%”

While other people weren’t so impressed: “These comments are confusing me, a regular shot is 40%. Mixed drinks are at least a shot in each, how is this a lot?” another penned.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Trader Joe’s via email about these offerings, and Taylor via IG DM for further comment.