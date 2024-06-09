‘Living off their legacy now’: Toyota offices get raided in Japan. Expert says it’s a safety issue they addressed differently than Honda and Mazda

A car salesman is curious about the legacy of what he’s terming “some of the most reliable brands out there” in the wake of a developing story that is rocking the automotive world.

The TikTok creator, Keshawn (@lifewithkey_), whose TikTok channel is devoted to “selling cars the right way,” posted the video on Thursday and has gathered more than 45,000 views since. In the video, he’s telling the story that multiple outlets have been sharing regarding a raid on Toyota headquarters in Japan.

According to CNN’s account, “Japanese officials descended on the headquarters of Toyota on Tuesday, after a safety test scandal at a number of automakers in the country widened this week. The inspections at Toyota’s offices in central Japan would continue over the next few days, Japan’s Ministry of Transport told CNN. It comes as the world’s biggest carmaker by sales grapples with growing concerns over the certification of some of its vehicles.”

That article also noted, “The ministry said five automakers—Toyota, Mazda, Honda, Suzuki and Yamaha—had submitted incorrect or manipulated safety test data when they applied for certification of the vehicles.”

Keshawn fills in, “Toyota was using modified vehicles when they were using their safety tests and they were manipulating the data to show that their cars were safer than apparently they were. Toyota is claiming this doesn’t affect any of the vehicles that are currently on the ground right now. Only the cars that were in production, which they have stopped since.”

Keshawn also referenced a Monday press conference in which Akio Toyoda, the grandson of Toyota’s founder and company chairman, apologized for his company’s actions.

According to CNN, he said, “I intend to extend our efforts throughout the entire group and restore authority on site to create a solid corporate culture that makes ever-better cars.”

Is Toyota still king when it comes to reliability?

Keshawn wondered how this might impact consumer perceptions of the brands. “This change your opinion on some of the most reliable brands out there?” he asked. “Or do you guys think it was just a slip-up?”

Commenters had thoughts.

“They still going to run forever,” one opined. “Still safer than most others on the road. I’ve got a Honda and Toyota in my garage. Owned several of both the last 25 years and never an issue.”

“Still believe in Toyota’s basic cars,” another said, “but these newer ones with bells and whistles are not as dependable because there is more breaking points.”

“Merely my opinion,” another person offered, “but Toyota is living off of their legacy now. It’s still decent, but nowhere near their ’80s and ’90s peak in quality.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Keshawn via email and Toyota via online form.