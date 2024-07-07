‘I’m riding in this thing till the wheels fall off’: Driver shares top 3 things that make Toyota Camry the most reliable car

A Toyota Camry owner is extolling the virtues of her car’s reliability and longevity, asserting that it was a financially responsible decision to buy one.

The TikTok video comes from creator Peyton Cutts (@peyton_cutts), getting more than 2 million views as of Sunday morning.

The video uses a sound, originally from creator @raxdflipnote, that starts with a male voice saying, “Let’s be financially responsible!” followed by cash register sounds punctuating a repeated “I can’t stop winning!”

In slide show format, Cutts starts with the “Let’s be financially responsible!” line as an on-screen caption, and then, in turn, shows pictures with the 2018 edition of the popular Toyota sedan and additional captions telling the story.

The first reads, “Buys a car at 16.” The next reads, “Never been in the shop,” which is a bold claim given how long Cutts leads viewers to believe the car’s been owned.

The next reads, “Gets 28 mpg and takes $35-40 to fill up,” showing a picture of a screen between the driver and passenger seats showing just that.

The last says, “Goes vroom vroom real fast.”

To further make the creator’s case, the caption accompanying the video reads, “Will also get me thru college and all of my children.”

The Camry, first sold in 1983 according to Car and Driver, has “proven as addictive as any popular Netflix series, and people continue to binge on this reliable performer year after year,” and has been the best-selling passenger car in the U.S. for much of its history.

The 2025 version of the car, which is exclusively hybrid, is the publication’s top-rated hybrid so far, getting an 8.8 out of 10.

Drivers love their Toyotas

Commenters to the video shared their love.

“Love my Camry,” said one. “I’m at 60k; my goal is 250k before I consider upgrading.”

The creator responded, “Girl, I’m riding in this thing till the wheels fall off.”

Another, picking up on the last point, said, “The vroom vroom part is so real. Was doing 80 in a 40; didn’t feel like it.”

“It’s so smooth you don’t even feel it!” the creator responded.

The “never been in a shop” alarmed some commenters, with one saying, “I hope it’s at least been there for oil changes.”

The creator assured everyone, “IT HAS i promise.”

