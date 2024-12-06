‘I would rather get an older Camry before going to Altima’: Expert says 2025 Toyotas are ‘trash.’ Here’s why

Automakers aren’t making cars like they used to. Instead of quality advancements that make the price tags worth it in the long run, newer models are riddled with issues from simple updates to the ignition.

For decades, consumers believed that newer models would be better than older ones, but over the last few years, that expectation has shifted. According to Wards Auto, “customers are having more problems, on average, not only with new technology, but also with factors many had considered to be solved long ago.” The car site lists a few simple aspects of newer cars that have become problematic and glitchy. These include updates freezing mid-installation, erasing the radio presets and infotainment system, issues with wireless connections, and glitchy driver-assistance programs.

Recently, a car salesperson racked up over 316,000 views when he gave an example of why the New 2025 Toyota Camry isn’t as good as previous models.

What’s the problem with 2025 Toyota Camrys?

The car salesperson, who goes by the TikTok handle elegant_jerk (@elegant_jerk5), used a customer’s new 2025 Camry XSE as an example.

“A lot of y’all thought I was just playing around about people not liking them 2025 Toyota Camrys,” he said. “Today, I had a couple in that just bought a 2025 Toyota Camry, and, long story short, they came in today saying they hated it.”

According to him, the couple had paid off the vehicle and gotten great upgrades, including red leather seats, but came back very disappointed with the new model.

“They upgraded to a brand-new 2025 Nissan Altima, and they absolutely love it. So, the other day, when I said it looks like an Android phone, I’m not the only one who thinks that way. Toyota dropped the ball with this new body style. They need to fix it fast, or they are going to lose a lot of business to Nissan,” he said.

MotorTrend adds additional issues such as “a brake pedal which has a squishy nonliner feel,” stiffer responsiveness, and build quality. J.D. Power adds a lower roof to the list, which can be a problem for taller drivers and passengers.

However, many reviewers give the new hybrid Camry stellar reviews. For example, the Auto Guide review explains that the new hybrid engine performs well and gives drivers a smooth ride, the cabin has a sleek and modern design that’s aesthetically pleasing, and the add-on packages are well thought out, turning the new model from an “inoffensive spacious sedan” to a model that “offers more comfort, an enjoyable tech suite and a strong list of standard convenience and safety features.” According to Auto Guide, the new hybrid engine is the best in its class and pairs well with all-wheel drive.

What did viewers think?

Many viewers disagreed with the trade-in, claiming that Toyota is still a better option.

“That new Camry is fire. That Altima looks just like it did 5 years ago,” one said.

“Camry to an Altima is the biggest downgrade in the history of downgrades,” a second agreed.

“The regret will settle in at about 60k miles when the warranty expires and the CVT dies as usual,” another added.

“Camry to a Nissan Altima is a step down in every way possible,” a fourth remarked.

Others agreed that the newer model isn’t worth it.

“I have the 24 camry XSE. i’m glad I got it before the 25 came out,” a viewer said.

“Toyota just ain’t what it use to be anymore lol. I would’ve personally gotten the 2025 SL Altima or a CPO Maxima platinum over that Camry anyday though,” a viewer added.

“Literally driving a 2025 Camry as a rental right now while my 2016 Camry Special Edition is at the collision center and I HATE IT!! I call it a spaceship!!” a third shared.

“Camrys want too many subscriptions,” a viewer said.

The Daily Dot reached out to elegant_jerk via TikTok Comments and Toyota via email.

