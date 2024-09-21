‘Man, the things I find on this job’: Officer catches driver using this trick to get out of parking ticket. It’s a first

What seemed like a routine parking infraction that required a ticket took an unexpected turn when a Toronto Parking Enforcement Officer encountered a first on the job—and recorded the entire event on video. In the 37-second TikTok uploaded this month, Officer Erin Urquhart (@tps_bikehart) begins by explaining how she spotted something unusual under the vehicle’s windshield wiper.

“This is a first. OK, so went to go ticket this vehicle. Saw that there’s a ticket on the windshield. I can tell it’s old, so I’m going to check it,” Urquhart clarified.

Urquhart then grabs the folded ticket from underneath the windshield wiper and opens it.

“Like this is old. Open it. There’s a $5 bill,” she explained.

She reads the handwritten note on the old ticket, presumably left by the driver: “Tip for you, peace for me!!!”

“Sorry, man, [but] you’re getting a new ticket. Keep the five bucks. Here’s a new one,” she said with a laugh.

She prints a new sticker from the citation printer on her hip. As she places the new ticket underneath the other windshield wiper, a caption appears on the screen: “$120 ticket served for No Standing. Keep your $5.”

“Man, the things I find on this job,” she exclaimed.

Everyone felt the disbelief

The driver’s audacity in trying to avoid a parking ticket by bribing an officer with just $5 and an old crumpled ticket did not go unnoticed. The commenters were quick to react.

“They think $5 is worth the risk [of losing] your job,” someone replied incredulously.

“Not me checking Toronto vehicles now for tips,” another commenter joked.

“[Attempted] bribery should be a ticket too,” someone else chimed in.

“They couldn’t use the five to pay for parking?” someone asked. Urquhart responded, “The kicker, this was yesterday (Sunday) morning when parking is free until [1 pm] …. but not in a ‘no standing’ zone.”

What is a ‘No Standing’ parking ticket?

According to the Toronto Police Service website, a vehicle is considered “standing” when it has stopped moving, even if it is occupied. In Toronto, “No standing” zones represent the most restrictive parking regulations, and parking enforcement officers can ticket—and even tow—drivers who stop or stand in these areas.

Urquhart did not immediately respond to the Daily Dot’s request for comment via TikTok comments.

