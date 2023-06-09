‘Linda thought she had you’: Topless maid says client’s mother called the cops on her

A Miami-based topless maid says a client’s mother called the police on her, accusing her of stealing because the woman did not want the maid to clean her son’s home.

In a video that has drawn over 118,000 views on TikTok, Sammi (@sincerest_sammi) says her client’s mother has a history of interfering with her work at the son’s home.

“So I went to a regular of mine this morning,” she says in the video. “I’ve had troubles in the past with his overbearing mother, Linda. She knows that I clean his house topless on the weekly. She sent me a really lovely email a while back telling me essentially how she cleans her son’s house on the weekly, which, why the f*ck are you cleaning your grown ass son’s house on the weekly. Then she shamed me for being in the business that I’m in, also told me that she would report my business to the police, because it’s ‘prostitution,’ which it’s not.”

The topless maid goes on to say that when she arrived at her client’s home that week, he was nowhere to be found as his mother had allegedly sent him on an errand. In addition, Linda had called the police, accusing Sammi of prostitution and theft.

Sammi said the situation was resolved once her client returned and confirmed she had not stolen anything from him, and the woman had no proof that she was participating in prostitution.

Viewers remarked on their favorite aspect of the topless maid’s latest encounter with her client’s mother, with the majority showing support for the cleaner.

“Linda thought she had you,” wrote one person while another joked, “This is the day that Linda will always remember as the day she almost caught captain Jack sparrow.”

“I really really hoped that the cop had set up an appointment by the end of the story,” someone else said.

“Giving them your business card is the cherry on top,” wrote a user, applauding Sammi’s business savvy.

Multiple viewers also expressed that unlike Sammi’s client’s mother, they would like to hire the topless maid, or wished that they lived in the area and were able to do so.

“Not me debating on hiring you to clean my house since I’m in the area,” one commenter wrote.

“Do you work in Lakeland?” another asked. “I would hire you for my divorced father-in-law! He could use some excitement!”

“I have a friend in tampa and I’m definitely recommending your services,” a third said.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Sammi via Instagram direct message and to the Miami Police Department via email regarding the video.