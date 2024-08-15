‘I don’t know what you’re talking about’: Customer places Too Good To Go order at Circle K. Then she goes to pick it up

Is Too Good To Go actually too good to be true? One customer named Alicia seems to think so. In a viral TikTok, she shares why, after a bad experience picking up an order at Circle K, she thinks the platform is “terrible.”

Too Good To Go is an app that connects customers with local restaurants, bakeries, and coffee shops to purchase “surprise bags” of surplus unsold food at the end of the day to combat food waste.

In the TikTok, TikToker Alicia (@roxmoxi) explains that she paid $3.99 for a surprise bag from Circle K, a convenience store and gas station.

“I bought the bag and showed up at the store. I walked in and said, ‘Hey, I’m here to pick up a Too Good To Go,” she explains. She says the Circle K employee was confused and asked her what Too Good To Go was.

“He didn’t even know that he was signed up for. He didn’t even know this was going on,” she shares.

Not the first negative experience

She says this experience made her swear off Too Good To Go for good. While it wasn’t her first negative experience with the app, it was her last straw.

She then delves into a laundry list of reasons and recent experiences that have caused her to no longer use the app.

“First off, the return on investment is not there. Too Good To Go, you guys just don’t give a crap,” she says.

She continues, “I go into these stores, I’m a paying customer going in being like ‘Hi, I am here for my Too Good To Go, and, sometimes, men behind the counter [say], ‘I’m not giving you your food until you smile at me.’”

She shares there is no place on the app to leave feedback or share these moments of harassment with the company.

“There’s no way for me to tell you about the sexual harassment, because there’s no way to write down, like, ‘Hey there’s a problem.’ When you submit a support thing, you get crickets,” she states.

Has the quality gone down?

She also believes the quality of the food items one receives has gone down. Alicia is not alone in this frustration. There has been much disclosure on places like Reddit commenting on the decrease in food quality.

Alicia goes on to share another experience. “I went to one [restaurant], and they were actively trying to hide because their name on Too Good To Go app was not the same as the store. Thats weird,” she says.

She says she understands that these issues are not entirely Too Good To Go’s fault.

“It is these trash bag restaurants, but there’s no way to tell Too Good To Go what these restaurants are doing. Too Good To Go customer service is so terrible. When you do finally get through to send them an email Crickets Crickets, “ she says.

Too Good To Go customers chime in

Her video has 102,000 views and hundreds of comments.

Many viewers shared their experiences with the app.

“I used TGTG ONE time and the owner of the pizzeria was so annoyed I’m like didn’t you opt in? And he made it a point to tell me I wasn’t allowed to sit in his restaurant (wasn’t planning to anyways),” one viewer shared.

Alicia responded, “Some places are SO MAD about it like I’m keeping them from taking it home. I don’t get it.”

Another commented, “I also had an issue with Circle K. They were like we don’t do that, we keep asking them to take us off.”

“I’ve always been disappointed. I stopped ordering,” a viewer shared.

Some viewers shared tips to have a better experience with the app.

“I learned to only do places rated above 4.5 with Great Amount of Food,” one wrote.

Alicia told the Daily Dot that she made her video because she’s “been frustrated at Too Good to Go’s lack of response to valid criticism about restaurants.”

“Some will have pickups on days that they’re closed, some have the name of a restaurant but the place you’re going is actually a totally different name,” she shared over email. “When you bring up these concerns to too good to go, nothing’s done.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Alicia and Too Good To Go via email for comment.

