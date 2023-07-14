Job-hunter says McDonald’s manager criticized her for not being able to work Sundays in interviews

Despite industry-wide understaffing and labor shortages, one job seeker is claiming McDonald’s wouldn’t hire her because she said she couldn’t work on Sundays.

In a video posted one day ago, that has been viewed more than a thousand times, TikTok creator @mayonamedinstrument claims that she failed to land a job at McDonald’s after informing her interviewer that she was not available once a week. She showed up for the 10 a.m. interview and began answering questions about her work history. The interviewer then asked her about her availability to work.

“I said Monday through Saturdays, six to two, whatever. She said ‘Oooh, you can’t work Sundays?’” @mayonamedinstrument told her viewers.

“No, no I can’t work Sundays,” she replied to the interviewer.

“Everybody else works Sundays,” the interviewer said, according to the TikToker. “We can’t have someone who doesn’t work Sundays. Are you sure you just can’t come after church?”

@mayonamedinstrument told the interviewer, “No, no I can’t.”

She continued to answer in the negative despite being asked multiple times by the interviewer if she could change her availability.

According to a comment she left on her video, @mayonamedinstrument was told by the interviewer “I can’t hire you if you can’t work on Sundays that’s our busiest day.”

@mayonamedinstrument then walked out of the interview, she said.

Employee availability standards for hiring can vary from franchise location to franchise location. The Daily Dot has reached out to McDonald’s via email in regards to any standing corporate policy. The Daily Dot has reached out to @mayonamedinstrument via her video for further comment.

“Why was she tryna attack u?? These places be so desperate for work and then act like that,” one user wrote in the video’s comments.

Other users also tended to sympathize with @mayonamedinstrument’s experience with one writing, “Guess they don’t need help that bad then huh.”

“People act like you’re obligated to work what THEY need,” another person stated. “Like no lmao, I’m telling you in advance, my specific schedule.”