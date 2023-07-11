A Chipotle customer is calling out the restaurant franchise for skimping on chicken and giving her a 50-ounce portion instead of 60 ounces.

TikTok creator Kimberly Lopez (@kimfindshomes) posted her Chipotle order in a video Monday that has reached more than 26,000 views.

After receiving her order, Lopez submitted a picture to customer service stating that her order was missing 10 ounces of chicken. When arriving at Chipotle she said that they ended up accommodating her with 14 ounces of chicken. She received “4 ounces more and a coupon for 2 free bowls,” she said.

Even though it was “an inconvenience having to drive 20 mins during traffic hour to our nearest Chipotle, the customer service rep was super kind and made the trip worth it,” she said.

Lopez used the chicken to prepare her dinners for the week. In a previous TikTok video, she stated how she wanted to order catering from Chipotle to help with meal prepping. She said her order totaled $62.

“Overall, we made 15 bowls, three ounces of chicken for each bowl,” she stated.

The Daily Dot reached out to Kimberly and Chipotle via direct message. Some commenters were critical of Lopez’s response, writing “Epitome of a Karen, OMG,” and “Lord, you’ll never catch me this desperate.”

A viewer then defended Kimberly in the comments by saying, “Stop tryna call her dumb, it’s 60 ounces of chicken, we all know damn well Chipotle just eyeballed that sh*t.”

Lopez responded, “The rice and beans were 60 ounces on the dot! Just not the chicken.”

Another viewer said, “If they say 60 ounces it should be 60 ounces cooked unless otherwise stated. Plus she weighed it in its container so she probably had even less.”

“Best believe imma be upset about missing out on 10 ounces of chicken,” Lopez said, “That would have been three less bowls of meal prep!”

This video is not the first to call out Chipotle for skimping on food for customers. In recent headlines, a Chipotle customer claimed they were served rancid guacamole, and another woman called out Chipotle for receiving less food than male customers.