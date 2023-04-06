‘They fighting for that prime rib’: Texas Roadhouse worker mocks customers who wait for restaurant to open

A bartender at Texas Roadhouse is joining the ranks of customer-facing workers who are sick and tired of customers waiting outside for the establishment they work at to open.

TikTok user Amaya Fox (@notamayafox) has 13,000 followers, and some of her most viral videos revolve around her job at Texas Roadhouse. In one video, she shares what it’s like to be a bartender at the popular chain steakhouse. In another, she shares how much she makes in a week working at Texas Roadhouse (spoiler alert: $977).

In a video that received over 180,000 views, Fox uses the audio “You know what it never was? That serious. It was never that serious” to poke fun at customers who wait outside in line for the restaurant to open “like it’s the last supper.”

“I promise you’ll get a seat,” she reassured eager patrons in the caption.

While some workers resonated with Fox’s experience in the comments section, some customers chimed in to defend their actions.

“Cause if not then you be waiting 3 hours to get in,” one claimed.

Many if not all Texas Roadhouse locations open late afternoon on weekdays, so that could explain why customers are eager for a meal. However, some non-Texas Roadhouse workers also complained customers do this at inappropriate times considering the types of establishments they work at.

“’Ppl be feral at my job for wings. Like sir, it’s 1030 in the morning. Go eat some breakfast?!” one of the top comments reads.

“I work at bdubs and when ppl be there right at 11 it baffles me GO EAT SOME BRUNCH good god,” a second said.

As proven by other TikToks, customers lining up outside of establishments before opening is not unique to Texas Roadhouse. One Best Buy customer had to reassure customers in a TikTok that the store “is still going to have [whatever item they need] if you sit in your car and wait” for it to open as opposed to lining up outside. But even when customers are caught waiting in their cars, workers may find it unsettling.