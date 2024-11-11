‘We have now made 3 trips back to the house’: Texas woman issues warning after trying to renew her license—and finding unexpected new requirements

For a long time, people only had to bring their driver’s licenses to the DMV to renew them. Since Congress passed the “REAL ID Modernization Act” in 2020, Real IDs have become mandatory throughout the country as a form of identification and authorization to drive. But every state has different requirements for applying for one. After learning this the hard way, one woman issued a public service announcement about the requirements for applying for a Real ID in Texas.

Featured Video

“Hi, guys. So, I have sort of, like, a public service announcement,” Texas resident Cheryl (@theycallme.cheryl) said in a TikTok post.

“My husband and I went to go renew our licenses today here in Texas and just in case you didn’t know, there’s a lot of new requirements because I haven’t had my license renewed since 2018,” she says.

Cheryl claims a simple trip to renew her license at the DMV had turned into a lot of back and forth.

Advertisement

“We have now made three trips back to the house to get documents and stuff,” she said.

What documents do you need for Real ID in Texas

The TikToker then revealed the documents she had to bring to have her Real ID approved.

“You are required to bring your driver’s license, a social security card,” she continued. “You’re supposed to have your marriage certificate which they said I didn’t have to have but online, it says you do.”

Advertisement

There was more: “And you’re also required to have your birth certificate but it has to have a seal on it. Just make sure you have that birth certificate with a seal. So, you also have to have your vehicle registration and insurance.”

“So, there’s the information. I hope it helps someone and keeps you from having to go back to your house three times,” Cheryl concluded.

The Daily Dot reached out to Cheryl via TikTok comment and direct message as well as the Texas Department of Motor Vehicles.

Cheryl was unaware of Real IDs

In a follow-up video, Cheryl elaborated on her situation.

Advertisement

“We don’t have a star on our license yet and so apparently, I looked it up and this is called ‘Real ID,’” she said. But, she goes on to say, since she hadn’t updated her driver’s license since 2018, she was unaware of the changes.

“When I first got my driver’s license, we showed all that but it’s not all in the system,” she shared. Subsequently, the content creator had to retrieve the original document from home due to the new requirements.

Viewers were able to avoid this

Cheryl’s video received over 74,000 views, and commenters shared their own experinces of renewing their licenses. Many explained the way a person can tell if their license is already a Real ID.

Advertisement

“I had that star since like 8 or 9 years ago which it made much easier,” one viewer wrote.

“If you don’t have the star you need a ton of documentation. If you already have the star it’s easy,” another echoed.

However, those without the star said they had to endure even more rigorous requirements than Cheryl.

Advertisement

“Also MULTIPLE bills/rental agreements/etc to prove where you live. I basically brought a whole binder of paperwork. My husband got his several months before me, so I was prepared at least,” one user revealed.

“My daughters 1st time ID, she had to have a current address on two different bank accounts?! plus the mentioned BC, SS card etc..lived w/us so no utilities,” a second commented.

“It’s insane in Georgia. I got remarried and they wanted my marriage certificate from my FIRST marriage. I told them I burned that,” a third remarked.

Real ID law origin

In 2005, Congress passed the REAL ID Act after 9/11 as an extra measure of security. Immediately, some states resisted the bill, arguing that it would risk “the security of citizens’ personal information.” Due to these issues, many states continue to oppose the use of the new document, and it has not gone into full effect.

Advertisement

According to the DHS, by May 7, 2025, every resident must have a Real ID to travel domestically, and to enter government buildings and military bases.

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.