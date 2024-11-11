‘Traded mine in for a BMW I4’: Tesla owner says she regrets buying car, is embarrassed driving it around

Tesla owner Mika Houston (@m1kalove) recently posted a video expressing embarrassment about her Tesla purchase. Her video quickly went viral, with over 100,000 views.

In her post, Houston shares that, while she’s grateful for the car’s environmental benefits, she now feels “stuck” due to its association with controversial CEO Elon Musk.

“Is it just me? Is anyone else embarrassed by this?” Houston starts her video. “Did anyone else buy their car like two or three years ago, and then now they’re like embarrassed, but you’re kind of stuck, and you have to drive it around in embarrassment?”

“I’m kind of embarrassed,” she continues. “I’m grateful that I have a car, and I don’t have to pay for gas. But I’m embarrassed to drive it. Like if people want to cut me off or, like, not let me in, I kind of almost am like, ‘Yeah, I get it. I get it.’”

While she didn’t outright name Musk in her video, she implied in the caption that he’s the reason for her embarrassment. She hashtagged her video with “#elonmuskisawful.”

“Please tell me I’m not the only one,” she pleads, sparking a wave of reactions in agreement.

Houston’s video prompted diverse reactions from viewers. Some proposed humorous bumper stickers to convey a lack of support for Musk. “There’s a bumper sticker that says ‘I bought this before I knew he was crazy’ move seen it a couple of times!” one said.

Others revealed they traded their Teslas for different luxury EVs.

“Traded mine in for a BMW I4. Higher payment but worth not having anything associated with Musk,” one said.

“Just traded it in for an Audi today!” another exclaimed.

Others, however, emphasized the car’s technological advancements, commenting that Tesla’s Full Self-Driving feature still leads the EV industry.

“Nope. I dont agree with Elon but its not gonna stop me from enjoying the best EV out there. The tech, the full self driving is so ahead of the competition,” one said.

To help ease the discomfort, a user noted that “Elon is not doing the work; it’s the thousands of smart engineers.”

Growing dissatisfaction with Tesla ownership

Houston’s experience isn’t unique. According to the BBC, recent research highlights growing dissatisfaction among Tesla customers, with declining favorability toward Musk’s leadership. The BBC article quotes a former fan who noted, “It’s becoming harder to ignore [Musk’s] influence on the brand,” underscoring a disconnect between the quality of Tesla cars and Musk’s public image.

Navigating loyalty and disillusionment

Houston’s viral video has brought attention to a broader shift in public sentiment. As some Tesla owners now choose alternative EV brands like Rivian or BMW, others remain loyal to the car’s tech and environmental benefits. Ultimately, Houston’s post reflects a dilemma for Tesla owners, with many struggling to reconcile their admiration for the car with discontent over Musk’s influence.

