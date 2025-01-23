‘TVs are like $100 at Walmart’: Woman gets this popular new TV for free. Then she reads the fine print

TikToker Destinee (@destineekiekintveldblogs) sparked discourse after sharing with viewers her viral “free” television called Telly.

She shares, “So something to know about my television is I got it completely free. … But I have to share my data, and I have to have it on Wi-Fi all the time.”

Telly debuted in 2023, promising consumers a free 55-inch television in exchange for watching occasional advertisements and sharing their data. According to Telly.com, the television is “so smart, it pays for itself,” claiming that the ads consumers watch on the TV cover the cost of the television.

Folks can simply sign up for a Telly by registering on their website and agreeing to the terms.

“That is the agreement that I signed to get this television for free,” Destinee explains.

She then goes on to list the features that the TV offers. “It has something that’s like Alexa that can hear you say its name,” she shares. It also has a built-in sound bar, webcam, dual-screen design, and many other enticing features, according to Telly.

“It is definitely something that if the U.S. finds out to exist, it would probably be more of a threat than TikTok, honestly,” she argues. “This TV has all of my data, and it knows what I watch and everything. So, like, TikTok is no harm, no foul for me.”

Concerns over data collection

The viral video has 341,000 views and hundreds of comments. Many viewers expressed concern over Telly collecting consumer data.

“Girl, televisions today are not expensive enough to be doing this,” one viewer shared.

“TVs are like $100 at Walmart. I’d rather rock my TCL,” another commented.

Destinee responded, “Guess what, Google, TCL uses your data too. Almost every single TV does.”

Data collection in smart TVs

According to Consumer Reports, “All smart TVs collect personal data.”

Consumer Reports writes, “Your smart TV will also collect information for its manufacturer, possibly including your location, which apps you open, and more. These companies can also capture voice data when you use the mic on a smart TV remote, and they can collect data about you from outside companies.”

Despite some concern, others argued they enjoyed their free Telly TVs. “I absolutely love my Telly TV! I am still learning all its functions and capabilities every day, and it exceeds my expectations as a TV,” one viewer commented.

Destinee shared an update video to show viewers the Telly features and demystify some of the concerns and fear-mongering, such as the video camera feature.

“Okay, you all are freaking out about this. It has a shutter. There’s a shutter over it. And if you really feel unsafe, they make stuff for laptops all the time that you can put over it,” she shares, claiming folks can cover the camera if that concerns them.

The Daily Dot reached out to Destinee via email and Telly via contact form.

