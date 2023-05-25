‘That’s why you download your tickets immediately and put them into your Apple Wallet’: Taylor Swift tickets stolen from Ticketmaster account

In a viral video posted to TikTok yesterday, two Taylor Swift fans begged viewers for help after their Eras Tour concert tickets were allegedly stolen from one of their Ticketmaster accounts ahead of the show.

User Julia Bradley (@juliabradley25) stitched a video from her friend describing the March incident.

“Someone just hacked into my Ticketmaster account and transferred both of my Taylor Swift tickets to themself,” user TJ (@hotdumbblonde555) reveals in the original video, which has been viewed 6.2 million times since it was first posted March 23. “I’ve had the tickets since November. Please make this go viral so Ticketmaster will see this and help me get my tickets back.”

In Bradley’s stitched video, which has garnered 211,600 views as of Thursday afternoon, she says that their tickets are still gone, with the concert only three days away.

“SOMEONE PLEASE HELP US,” Bradley captioned her video.

Maintaining tickets to the Eras Tour has been difficult across the board for some fans. In another viral TikTok posted April 12, user @alexandjennika showed a cop rescuing a concert-goer’s phone after she allegedly dropped it down a sewer and was unable to access her mobile tickets for an Arlington, Texas show.

In the comments section of Bradley’s video, viewers said they had encountered similar issues with Ticketmaster before and were successful in getting their tickets back. “This happened to me with Loverfest tickets before it got canceled and I called Ticketmaster and they fixed it immediately for me,” one commenter shared.

Others said they enable two-factor authentication and frequently change their passwords, as often as once a week, to avoid a similar situation.

“Do you have your original receipt? I would call the venue and tell them the seat, row, and section and see if they can do anything,” one user suggested.

The Daily Dot reached out to Bradley and TJ via TikTok comment and to Ticketmaster via email.