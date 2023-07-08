‘It really shouldn’t be this hard’: Fan queues for Taylor Swift tickets while hospitalized. Swifties find it relatable

Taylor Swift fans all over the world, including in Singapore, are committed to securing tickets despite circumstances—like being hospitalized.

In a viral TikTok video, presumably recorded by user D-jin, (@djintoh), Amy (@Amyy.ang) is in a hospital stretcher with a laptop, a phone, and a small tablet laid out in front of them. There is also a credit card in their hand. The stretcher is moved by a nurse as Amy checks all the screens and gets them ready for a potential purchase.

Amy’s enthusiasm for this ticket-purchasing moment has been built up on their TikTok. They have posted several other videos about their love for the pop star and excitement for the concert.

“I have saved up thousands for this DAY TO COME #tiktoksg #singapore #taylorswift,” reads the caption on one of Amy’s videos reacting to the news that Swift was coming to Singapore.

The video has received over 1.9 million views as of Saturday.

Many commenters are not surprised by Amy’s determination and cite a similar pressure to secure tickets.

“I called in sick that day at work haha,” one commenter admitted.

“That was me, but I was the dentist at the clinic, NO PATIENTS UNTIL I GET MY TICKET,” said another.

A handful of viewers insisted that Swift should give Amy tickets. Some comments are even tagging ther singer-songwriter in hopes of getting her attention.

Perhaps, the video’s virality is a result of solidarity amongst Swifties to help Amy get some tickets.

“Taylor needs to see this,” one commenter urged.

“Looks like we gotta blow this up so she’ll see it,” responded the original TikTok poster, D-jin.

“@Taylor Swift give this girl tickets,” pleads another viewer.

In an update video on Amy’s personal TikTok account, she revealed she was able to secure the elusive tickets.

“See you in March, Tay Tay!” she exclaims.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Amy and TicketMaster for comment via email.