‘They’re hiding it from you’: Target shopper shares how to find 90%-off discounts

A Target shopper believes one of the chain’s locations intentionally hid 90%-off clearance items from its customers.

Jessica Shelby (@wonderwoman1336) uploaded a clip detailing her disappointment at finding a box with discounted products. She notes that the goods appear primed for shipping, and wondered why they were being kept away from consumers.

Some who responded to her video stated that they encountered similar store protocols at Target locations in their area. But others said that the box wasn’t indicative of Target “gatekeeping” 90% off clearance items. Rather, they argued, it was part of the retailer’s salvage goods protocol.

Secret stash?

“I found Target’s secret. If you’re trying to find their 90% off stuff, they’re hiding it from you,” she claims. Next, she points to a large cardboard box inside a Target location. She reveals an assortment of steeply discounted products.

So why would a retailer hide products customers are presumably interested in snatching up, especially at such low price points? That’s because, Shelby says, “They’re gonna ship it out.”

“Why isn’t it at the 90% off section for us to buy it? Look, it’s in a box and it’s getting ready to get shipped out,” n she says.

Then, she steps away from the box in question, which is resting on a blue pallet. “Why? Shouldn’t we be able to have a chance to buy it? Just saying, it’s all in there,” she says, showing the box one more time before the video comes to a close.

Target’s 90%-off holiday clearance

If you’re the type of shopper who likes to plan ahead, then you’re well aware of post-holiday sales. Saving these bargain bin finds for the next year can help you save a lot of money for next year’s celebrations.

Several Target shoppers have reported on the significantly slashed prices of these offerings. One Redditor posted about the store’s “90% seasonal clearance.” The employee wrote about particular customers who took advantage of the deals: “We had a lady with an entire cart full of candles and anything else she could find. I’m assuming these guests are attempting to resell or maybe some are going crazy for the insane prices.”

Furthermore, they added that the shelves in their stores were cleared, which they saw as a relief. This way, the worker stated, they didn’t have to worry about “salvage” product protocol. According to another Reddit user, Target locations will sometimes donate the items to local charities. Additionally, they will also sell the products to other chain retailers at a bulk discount.

However, as Shelby stated above, some seemed happier with the alternative. This is the idea that these savings were ultimately being passed down to Target shoppers themselves. As the other former Reddit user writes: “Finally Target you did something smart to clear the junk! It’s a loss but has to be better than wasting time on salvage.”

Other crafty Target shoppers

Instagram user The Target Bargain Hunter also professed their excitement over 90%-off seasonal clearance items. In a clip of her own, she documented her hunt for sales at one of the store’s locations.

On December 31, 2024, the All Things Target blog also wrote about the retailer’s massive sale. The post contained several photos of different readers’ hauls which they submitted to the site. Many of the products weren’t necessarily Christmas-themed, either. Waffle irons, cookware, toys, Native health and beauty products, toothpaste, and massage guns, were featured in the pictures.

TikTokers share their Target experiences

Several replied to Shelby, saying they visited Target to try and secure some savings of their own. One person said they weren’t able to spot any 90% off deals, however. “My target doesn’t have 90 it was 70 and they didn’t have any,” they wrote.

One person indicated that the store they shopped at was picked clean. “I got some of those candles today. But my target was like no more stuff,” they said.

However, some seemed to have a similar experience to Shelby. “My Target out caution tape up around the Christmas stuff so you could not go in,” one said. “And the few things you came across on the other side was not marked down and they would not sell it at sale price.”

And someone else thought that Shelby’s store wasn’t necessarily hiding the products. “They’re not hiding it. It’s always one day at 90% and then they have to get everything off the floor to set up the next stuff,” they said.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Target via email and Shelby via TikTok comment.

