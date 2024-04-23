‘I just found this out yesterday’: Woman issues warning for people who use Target Circle

Since 2019, Target has offered a free rewards and couponing app called Target Circle. For much of the past five years, the app has offered 1% cash back on all purchases, as well as access to digital coupons, that could be applied to a customer’s transaction by entering their phone number or scanning a barcode located in the app at checkout.

As of April 7, the rewards program has been overhauled and a new paid subscription called Target 360 has been added alongside the free version.

With this overhaul, Target shoppers no longer have to manually add digital coupons to their accounts. Now, coupons and offers available through the app will automatically apply, but customers will no longer be able to earn 1% back on any purchases, per the program’s website.

Amid all of the confusion for customers in Target, one woman says she was informed by a store employee that entering her phone number at checkout was no longer enough to earn her Target rewards and have her coupons applied.

In a video posted to TikTok, user @kumothebully says she was told directly by a store employee that she would only earn Target rewards by scanning her app directly on her phone.

“So this is for anybody and everybody that used Target Circle for redeeming points or whatever,” she says in the video. “I’m not sure if you’re aware of this, but I just found this out yesterday. I had been going to Target putting in my phone number at the checkout for years as a member of the circle whatever, thinking I’m getting points, but yesterday the woman told me, ‘No, it doesn’t work unless you scan the barcode on the app at the checkout.'”

@kumothebully urged Target shoppers to be vigilant about scanning their phones to use their coupons. “So even though you’re putting in your phone number and it appears like it’s doing its thing, it’s not,” she says. “So moving forward, there’s a barcode on the app at the bottom, it says, ‘Give me my barcode.’ You need to scan that when you checkout for it to give you any sort of points or discounts.”

While the Target Circle rewards program no longer offers 1% back, potentially the “points” referenced by the poster, the company’s website contradicts what the poster says she was told by a store employee.

Per the Target website, one of the features of the Target Circle revamp is the automatic application of any coupons or deals being offered through the app if a customer enters their phone number at the checkout counter. Additionally, while Target Circle may not provide any cash back for customers, those who have a Target Red Card will continue to save 5% on each purchase.

Many viewers pointed out that the retailer no longer offers rewards points or cash back to its customers through the Target Circle app, as they were specifically called out by the poster.

“Target circle no longer is offering the 1% cashback anymore aka ‘the points’ you’ll just be saving with coupons available on the app,” one commenter wrote.

“If I’m not mistaken with the new target circle you don’t get points anymore,” another said.

“I was just told they aren’t giving you the money back anymore cause you get coupons,” a third wrote. “Which is a scam in my opinion.”

Prior to the Target Circle updates, some viewers said they had always received their points by entering their phone number at checkout.

“I’ve always gotten points putting in my number but have had issues with the coupons still not applying,” one commented.

“I don’t think it’s true because I put my number in all the time and my point be going up always!” another wrote. “I notice I get points also if I use a card that’s on my account also if I don’t do my number.”

“No putting in your number should give you points once you set up your account,” a third said. “The barcode will help apply coupons and such.”

