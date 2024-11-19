‘Save your money’: Target worker warns against shopping at store right now

Black Friday is just around the corner—which means that many stores are about to majorly discount their items.

Every year, Black Friday is a major event, with internet users pouring onto social media to not only share the best tips and tricks to secure deals, but also note which deals aren’t actually as good as they seem.

Many of these tips have to do with timing: specifically, when one should go to the store in order to find the best sale. Now, on Target worker on TikTok is saying that, if you’re a Target shopper, you should probably hold off on doing any major shopping.

Why shouldn’t you shop at Target right now?

In a video with over 662,000 views, TikTok user Kaitlin Sonday (@kaitlinsonday) explains why you might not want to go shopping at Target right now.

“Don’t buy anything at Target this week, because our Black Friday sales start on Sunday,” she starts.

The reason one should not buy before the Black Friday sales, she says, is that “usually, the week before a holiday, there’s not that many good sales at all.”

“So, save your money for next week and then we can spend all our money during Black Friday sales,” she concludes.

Can I get sales savings without going during the sale?

While many commenters appreciated Sonday’s advice, some claimed that the opposite may, in fact, be true.

“First of all there’s a price match holiday guarantee so YES BUY IT NOW while in stock, if the price drops you’ll get the price adjusted vs you waiting and EVERYTHING sells out y’all !!” exclaimed a commenter.

This is true. As noted on the Target website, “Starting November 7, 2024, if you purchase an item in store or online and the price goes lower at Target on or before December 24, 2024, you can request a price match. Proof of purchase is required for price adjustments.”

In the comments section, some users shared their own experiences handling these sales.

“Thanks. Just bought a vac mop for $100 off. I’m not opening it till next week to see if this is cheaper,” said a commenter.

“I bought tons of ornaments when they weren’t on sale and went back and they [gave] me the difference back,” recalled another.

“I just wanna know if the Christmas deal is coming back bc I missed 50% off decor,” stated a third.

The Daily Dot reached out to Sonday and Target via email.

