A Target employee has captured the frustration of dealing with customers seeking out-of-stock items in a TikTok video that’s gained popularity on the platform.

Posted on April 28 by TikTok user @che.leche, the video highlights a common issue faced by retail employees across various industries—customers relying on the app’s inventory information and expecting the availability of products that are, in fact, out of stock.

The overlay text reads, “When you’ve checked everywhere for an item, but the guest says the Target app says we still have some.”

Accompanying the overlay text, is comedic footage of the TikToker lip-syncing to the viral soundbite “Okay, Well, That’s Interesting. You Know Why? Why? Because,” before she suddenly runs away.

The video has accumulated more than 1.1 million views, prompting numerous users to share their opinions in the comment section.

One user sarcastically wrote, “well the app says you have 4 in stock,” mocking the way some customers speak to retail employees.

Other commenters shared their preferred ways to deal with persistent customers, with one saying, “i always tell them it’s due to theft or damages bc they be so mad and for what.”

“my go to was ‘if someone has it in their cart right now that could be why too,’” another wrote.

“i always used to say the app takes 24-48 hours to update,” a third added.

The Daily Dot has reached out to @che.leche via email for comment.

