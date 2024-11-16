“Would you like to add a tip?”: Woman ends up in the emergency room. Then they bring out a tap-to-pay tablet while she’s still in bed

Just about everywhere you go, contactless payment has become a default method of settling a bill.

Whether a server is offering you a contactless payment via a handheld device, or you’re using a digital wallet on your phone to pay for groceries, many customer-facing industries have opted for contactless payment in recent years, as chip card technology has allowed for advancements in point-of-sale systems.

The last place you might expect to find a contactless payment device is probably in a hospital room.

One hospital patient shared a quick video of herself attempting to use a contactless payment device to pay for services while in the emergency room. The video posted to TikTok by user Bay (@labslifethroughalens on TikTok) has drawn over 4.4 million views. In it, the TikToker shows themselves using a contactless payment portal from their hospital bed.

“POV: you almost died but you live in America,” a text overlay on the screen reads.

The poster can be heard asking if they are using the contactless payment tablet incorrectly, as it will not read her chip without finally being inserted.

The Daily Dot has reached out to @labslifethroughalens via TikTok direct message regarding the video.

Per a J.P. Morgan report from 2021, the COVID-19 pandemic accelerated the development of contactless payments in healthcare settings, as the method allowed for sustained social distancing at a time when people were hesitant to be too close. Using such payment methods has been shown to increase the collection of copays, the report says.

Do you always have to pay while in the hospital?

Turns out, it depends on what kind of treatment you’re receiving, and whether you have insurance. In most cases, hospitals and other care providers will bill insurance before sending a bill to patients.

Viewers weigh in

Several viewers were floored by the presence of a contactless payment device being used so directly to collect payment from a patient’s bedside.

“Tap to pay at bedside is CRAZY,” one commenter wrote.

“‘Would you like to add a tip?’” another jokingly asked.

“Omg this is so surreal!!” another said. “‘Before you die. Please tap or insert your card.’”

“Man, this looks like a dystopian movie, that’s unbelievable,” one user said.

While this was already shocking for viewers who are familiar with American healthcare, the video was even more of a leap for Europeans to comprehend, as many European countries have some form of universal healthcare funded by taxes.

“Is this real? I’m shocked in european,” one commenter wrote.

“As a german iam shoked,” another shared.

“My European brain is doing backflips right now,” yet another TikToker wrote.



