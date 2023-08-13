‘BEAN AND CHEESE FOR $6 PLUS TAX?!’: Taco Bell customer calls out prices on Cravings Value Menu

Fast food prices are continuing to increase. It’s caused a woman to express her shock at Taco Bell’s current price for a bean and cheese burrito on the value menu.

The video was uploaded by TikTok user 1dsrtflwr, who sat in the drive-thru of a Taco Bell in Seattle. After stumbling onto the prices on Taco Bell’s current menu, she thought the world might be ending.

In the video, 1dsrtflwr showed the price for a cheesy bean and rice burrito is $5.99. In addition, the spicy potato soft taco, cinnamon twists, and cheesy roll-up are each priced at $3.99.

1dsrtflwr vented her disbelief in the caption, pointing to the so-called Cravings Value Menu, “BEAN AND CHEESE FOR $6 PLUS TAX?! My only fast food option is….still affordable but cmon ref (red flag emoji). Seattle is something else.”

The video garnered over 81,000 views since it was posted on Aug. 10, with viewers expressing their sticker shock.

“$4 for a cheesy roll up is INSANE. It’s literally a sprinkle of unmelted cheese on a tiny tortilla,” one viewer wrote.

“lol taco bell is f*cking crazy if they think I’m paying $5-$8 for a taco,” a second user agreed.

Others revealed the prices at their local Taco Bell.

“I’m in Mississippi right now and that sh*ts only $1.99 but I used to live in Maine and recently the price went up to 3.99 in that state,” one user shared.

“Cheesy bean and rice, spicy potato soft taco, cheesy roll up are still 1$ here at my taco bell in Texas…for now,” a second commented.

“idk where that is but in CA a cheesy bean and rice burrito is $1.59 lol. Most of the menu is still waaay overpriced though,” a third said.

Seattle is known for astronomical prices. According to SoExpensive, Seattle has a 10.25% sales tax. Moreover, Seattle prices are 57% higher than the national average. The city is one of the wealthiest in the nation, having a high demand for housing but a limited supply of land, and is home to many tech companies.

With inflation on the rise, that means everything is going up, including fast food. According to Eat This Not That, the reason behind this is “ingredient shortages and growing labor costs.” As a result, the prices are affected, causing the value menu to become seemingly obsolete. Value menus were designed to “offer several items grouped together at a low cost.”

The Daily Dot reached out to 1dsrtflwr via TikTok direct message and Taco Bell via press email for comment.