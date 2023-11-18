‘I literally cry on a daily basis because of how unaffordable life is’: Student making $50,000 a year says he only has $10 left after expenses

A user on TikTok has sparked discussion after claiming that while making $50,000 a year—“the most I’ve ever made in my life”—he only has $10 left over every month after expenses.

In a video with over 2.5 million views as of Saturday, TikTok user @dilfboobs shows the breakdown of his monthly expenses. After taxes, he says he brings home $2,496.12 every month. Subtracting living costs, such as rent and car payments, and minor costs for niceties like streaming services, he’s left with just $10 monthly.

“I don’t really understand how all these boomers and these older people are telling you, ‘Just budget better, just do this, this and this,’” he explains. “I’m like, ‘This is already my bare minimum budget.’”

“You know, it’s not like I’m buying coffee every day. It’s not like I’m doing all these things that they tell you to stop doing—and yet, I have $10 at the end of each month,” he continues. Later, he adds, “I want to buy a house in the future. But how the hell am I going to do that if I have $10 at the end of each month?”

As the video progresses, the TikToker notes that he makes a salary that is higher than many other workers; however, he still struggles to meet costs. This, he explains, points out the inequality present in the United States.

“You have these people who spend, you know, two to three years’ worth of my own salary on a single birthday party for their kids, or a single vacation because they can, or a third boat,” he details. “It’s just absolutely insane.”

“I don’t understand why people really try to diminish the experience of a regular person, just simply because of the 1% that are just making life seem so easy,” he states. “I think it’s just the systematic approach that we’re just not taking. It’s debilitating, and we’re gonna see things just keep getting worse— and until there is some huge systematic change, none of these things are gonna get better.”

The high cost of living is a common topic of discussion on TikTok. Users have shared what they’ve given up due to high costs, year-over-year price increases for everyday items, and the multiple jobs they’ve had to take just to make ends meet.

This conversation continued in the comments section of @dilfboobs’ video.

“These videos give me such comfort knowing I’m not alone,” stated a user.

“AND WE HAVE DEGREES WHICH WE WERE TOLD THIS WOULD SOLVE THAT ISSUE,” added another.

“And the worst is – what happens when an unexpected medical bill, vet bill, anything like that comes up? your $120 savings from the year?” asked a third.

“I’d love to say your rent compared to income is too high. But in today’s world that’s so cheap for rent,” said an additional TikToker.

The Daily Dot reached out to @dilfboobs via TikTok direct message.