‘I literally just walked out mid iPhone 16 purchase for this exact reason’: Woman tries to buy new iPhone. She can’t believe what the Apple employee tells her

While the United States TikTok scored a 75-day extension, the social media app still isn’t available on the App Store or Google Play. The popular app’s absence may slow sales at electronics retailers.

In a video with over 4.3 million views, TikToker Olivia Reiskin (@oliviareiskin) says she planned to purchase a new iPhone 16 from the Apple store. However, she was shocked when an Apple worker told her that while other data from her old device could be transferred, TikTok could not.

“They tell me that on a new phone, I won’t be able to have TikTok bc they legally can’t allow it to be on any new devices,” the on-screen text reads.

So, what does Reiskin do? “I respectfully ask for my old phone to be reactivated,” the text continues.

The caption reads, “TikTok, I love u and can’t live without u.”

Why can’t TikTok download on new devices?

TikTok was set to be banned on Sunday, Jan. 19, in the United States. The app went dark and was removed from app platforms hours early. While service to users who still have the app on their phone was restored, the app is still missing from app platforms. That means no new updates or downloads can go through.

According to CBS News, the inability to download TikTok on new devices led to an uptick in “TikTok-loaded devices” sold on resale platforms like eBay.

Reiskin’s video suggests that the pending ban may have other consequences, too.

When you buy a new phone, your apps don’t immediately copy from your old device to your new one. Instead, all apps and their data must be downloaded through the app store, according to Apple.

Prospective phone buyers weigh in

In the comments, viewers considering upgrading their phones discussed the impact of the TikTok ban.

“I literally just walked out mid-iPhone 16 purchase for this exact reason,” one wrote.

“Bro i am so upset bc i need a new phone,” another said.

“I’m stuck with my 14 pro max until this can be rectified,” a third added.

Others said they’re relieved that they upgraded their phones before the ban.

“I didn’t even think abt this. I’m so lucky I got my new phone right before dang,” a viewer said.

“I went to get a new phone right before the ban for this exact reason,” another wrote.

Others share ‘hacks’ to get the app back

Some viewers said they were able to get TikTok on their phones by using a VPN and setting their location to a different country to download the app.

“I deleted it the first day of the ban and changed everything to Canada downloaded it, and then once it downloaded switched back to USA, so it works,” one wrote.

“This JUST happened to me yesterday I changed my location to Canada and got a VPN app,” another responded. You can use the Daily Dot’s guide to pick a VPN service.

@oliviareiskin Tiktok i love u and cant live w out u ♬ Sorry For Party Rocking – LMFAO

The Daily Dot reached out to Reiskin via Instagram and TikTok direct message. We also contacted TikTok via press form and Apple via email for further information.

