‘Sister you wanted juice? We could have gone to the 7-11’: Starbucks customer calls out friend for ordering Strawberry Acai Refresher

A woman on TikTok has gone viral for calling out customers who order Starbucks Refreshers, instead of actual coffee.

Cierra (@cierralikeseggs) received over 856,000 views on her video since uploading it to the platform on Monday. In the short clip, she talks directly to the camera while drinking her Starbucks coffee.

The creator starts the video by explaining, “Something that really befuddles me is when somebody is like ‘I want my Starbucks, I need my Starbucks, I need my Starbucks,’ like really fiending. And you’re like thinking in your head like ‘Oh my god, they’re about to get something crazy. Like some coffee I never ever ever had before.”

She then adds the part that gets her disappointed, “And y’all show up to that Starbucks and then get a strawberry acai refresher?”

“Sister you wanted juice? We coulda went to the 7/11,” she exclaims before adding, “Like I f**k with a refresher. But the way you was fiending I thought I was in for a treat.”

Viewers were divided in the comments, with some going to bat for Starbucks Refreshers drinks and others who, like the creator, balked at customers who order them.

One fan of the drink wrote, “This feels personal as I sit here drinking my strawberry refresher lol.”

Another pointed out, “The refresher has caffeine thoooooo,” which is a fact a lot of Starbucks customers seem to be unaware of.

A number of viewers gave the creator their own recommendations of the best Starbucks Refreshers to try and change her mind.

“Nah it’s a strawberry acai refresher with LEMONADE. Otherwise you end up with strawberry water,” wrote one person.

TikTok influencers Brooklyn and Bailey also echoed the recommendation with their comment that read, “It’s SO GOOD with lemonade.”

Cierra responded, admitting, “Maybe i need to try w lemonade.”

But there were plenty who agreed with the TikToker about the frivolity of ordering Starbucks Refreshers over the chain’s coffee drinks.

One viewer wrote, “Cause as an avid coffee drinker, don’t ever play in my face like that,” to which Cierra responded, “Like now I’m standing here judging you.”

“I always be thinking that!! Like why y’all getting juice … go get you a Snapple and call it a day,” said another.

