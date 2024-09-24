‘I don’t wanna get kicked off’: Woman takes man’s Apple charger on flight. Here’s why people are on her side

A TikToker has gone viral after sharing his confrontation with a fellow airplane passenger online. The clip, which has amassed 12 million views, begins with the man asking a woman, “Excuse me, did you take my charger?”

She confirms that she did, which leads to the man repeating, “Why did you take the charger?” As he becomes more irate, the woman tells him to “chill the f*ck out,” repeating that she took the charger “because nobody was on the flight.”

“You can’t take things without asking,” he continued. “It doesn’t make any sense.”

At this point, another woman intervened, asking the man to sit down because she didn’t want to be kicked off the flight. She repeatedly asks the man to sit down to no avail, and as the argument continues, the man confronts another passenger for purportedly smiling at the whole exchange.

“You’re being ridiculous, ” the passenger said. “She said she was gonna give it back.”

“No, you’re being ridiculous,” the man retorted. “She stole something without asking.”

As the woman returned the charger to the man, he added, “You’re giving it back because I caught you and everyone else saw you.”

The TikToker didn’t immediately respond to the Daily Dot’s request for comment via TikTok comment.

In the comments section, viewers were split. Many expressed their surprise at the other passengers’ reaction, accusing them of “gaslighting” the TikToker. “The gaslighting is insane,” one wrote, while another asked, “Why are they gaslighting the poor man?”

However, other commenters were less empathetic, with one saying, “Bro, you left it. It’s up for grabs.” Another added, “You could have just asked her to give it to you without creating all this drama, bro.” Meanwhile, a third commenter noted, “Don’t know who is right or wrong, but one person is screaming on an airplane, so…”

A further commenter had a more level approach, speculating, “It seems to me he forgot the charger, and she grabbed it to maybe give it back, but she got confronted before she could give it back. I may be wrong, but that’s what I think could have happened.”

In a follow-up video, the TikToker provided more context, saying that it was the woman’s “attitude” that angered him. He also claimed that she “wasn’t trying to do a good deed” and took the charger for herself. According to him, the airline staff offered to have her removed and arrested for stealing.

Addressing commenters, he added that it “doesn’t matter if you’re on my side or against me. This is what happened. This is the truth.”

This isn’t the first time an airplane freakout has gone viral. As previously reported by the Daily Dot, one woman’s rant about a passenger being “not real” went so viral that it became a widespread TikTok sound.

