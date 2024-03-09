The startups of the future will make it easier for others to read your emotions and make bottled water free

Startup Crawl returned to SXSW 2024, bringing together more than 80 startups to showcase for potential investors. The annual event is a peek into the new technologies on the horizon, and the Daily Dot walked through to meet the founders and teams behind these startups. Here are a few of the futuristic startups that caught our eye.

We might not all need a multi-role utility drone with interchangeable power sources capable of flying for up to three hours of fly time, necessarily. But the X55 hybrid drone is nothing if not impressive. Working off of gas and electric power, the $1,5990 drone can haul a max payload of 17 pounds and features laser rangefinder, GPS with centimeter-level accuracy, and a camera capable of shooting high-definition live feed. These pickup-truck drones are designed to carry a lot over a long distance.

Anybody who’s ever woken up to a leaf blower or tried to take a nap near an airport knows that engines produce a considerable amount of noise pollution. That’s what Whisper Aero is working on eliminating. The company focuses on technologies that allow commercial aircraft and drones to fly at greater speeds while creating less noise for the average person. The company also used this technology to create a leaf blower that sounds less… you know, blowy. The technology is even tested to ensure it doesn’t unintentionally impact our animal friends.

Emotional intelligence in your pocket? That’s what the “daring innovators” at Issa are selling. The cognitive behavioral linguistics technology is a digital AI tool used to detect emotion in real time and help give users insight into their feeling patterns to promote a healthier relationship with themselves and others.

Yes, it’s free. But it’s also paid for by advertising dollars. The aluminum bottles and paper cartons of natural spring water carry advertising that pays for the cost. And the startup donates 10 cents of the proceeds of each bottle to fight the global water crisis. Get a free drink of water and help provide access to safe water sources for people in need.

SUNFISH is a “user friendly and person-portable Autonomous Underwater Vehicle (AUV) with field proven Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Simultaneous Localization and Mapping (SLAM).” So, basically, it is an autonomous submarine designed to explore traditionally hard-to-explore areas underwater. The vehicle features six degree-of-freedom maneuverability, autonomous mission planner, real-time mapping and localization, multi-beam sonar mapping, and high-resolution imaging.