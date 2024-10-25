‘This is so smart’: Starbucks customer regularly buys $4 cake pop for her daughter. Then she learns this free hack

A mom’s money-saving Starbucks hack is stirring up debate after she revealed how she replaced her daughter’s regular $4 cake pop treat with a free alternative.

Featured Video

In a viral TikTok video, user Caitlin Parker (@caitlin.marie.parker) shared how discovering the “Puppuccino”—a complimentary cup of whipped cream that the coffee giant typically offers for pets—has changed her Starbucks routine.

“I kid you not, we were spending $4 every time we would come to the grocery store because we were getting our daughter a cake pop every time we would come,” Parker explained. “And then I saw a mom the other day order a Puppuccino—smartest idea in the whole world.”

The video, which has garnered over 12,400 views since being posted on Thursday, shows Parker ordering the free treat at the register. She later adds, “I just have to show that because I know it’s gonna save us so much money, and our daughter loves it. You literally get a whole grande cup of whipped cream. So, you’re welcome.”

Advertisement

Other Starbucks customers share their thoughts

In the comments section of the video, viewers quibbled over whether it’s OK to ask for complimentary items without making a purchase.

“Ordering a pupacinno and nothing else feels wrong though,” one viewer commented, while another added, “For sure. This is why free things end up getting taken away, people take advantage.”

Advertisement

A different commenter suggested, “I’d at LEAST tip for their time,” to which another responded, “tip for the .5 seconds it took to put whip cream in a cup? Y’all are wild.”

“Starbucks will now require visual of said pup before allowing you to order a puppachino – get it while you can ladies!” one more remarked.

However, despite the criticism from some Starbucks customers, it doesn’t appear that Starbucks itself has an issue with this “hack.” In response to an article about a similar viral Instagram reel back in July, a Starbucks spokesperson told Today:

“We love seeing the different ways our customers brighten loved ones’ days with Starbucks,” adding, “Customers can order a side of whipped cream with the purchase of a beverage at no extra charge.”

Advertisement

The Daily Dot has reached out to Caitlin Parker via email and to Starbucks via press email for comment.

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.