‘I was so flabbergasted’: Viewers split after Starbucks customer shows new cold cups

A TikToker has gone viral after calling out Starbucks for its new cold cups. The user, Bay (@heybay), has posted numerous videos about her outrage concerning the new paper cups, which appear opaque and white with a matching dome lid.

“Public service announcement: These are the new cold cups at Starbucks,” she said, showing viewers the cup. “Anytime you get a cold beverage, you’re getting this cup. I was so flabbergasted. I walked up there like, ‘What is this?’” She then compared the cup to a “UFO” and “spaceship” before telling viewers what she believes is the worst part: Now, people who placed pickup orders have to guess which drink is theirs.

The clip amassed 1.9 million views, with commenters sharing their shock and dismay at the change.

“No! I like seeing my drink with the clear,” one said. Especially if it’s a pretty drink.” Another asked, “How am I supposed to tell if it’s the right color?”

Others were aggravated by the paper straws. “I drink my coffee throughout the day… paper straws last 10 minutes at best,” one viewer shared.

Conversely, there were commenters who welcomed the change. As a fellow TikToker noted, “I love this because I hate the condensation that drips down the cup.”

In a later video, Bay said commenters informed her that the new cups were likely only being implemented in certain “test” stores on a trial basis. Still, Bay complained in a different follow-up that the new cup made it more difficult for her to enjoy her drink.

“It does not taste the same; it is not as refreshing,” she said. “This cup mixed with the paper straw is a no-go, and I’m questioning if I’m going back.”

Bay didn’t immediately respond to the Daily Dot’s request for comment via TikTok comment.

What happened to Starbucks’ cups?

In April, Starbucks announced its bid to make its plastic cups more sustainable. New versions of the see-through tall, grande, and venti cups were reportedly made with 10 to 20 percent less plastic, and according to Starbucks, these cups will keep more than 13.5 million pounds of plastic from landfills each year.

However, these cups have seemingly failed to have the desired staying power, with Starbucks already eschewing them in favor of the white ones.

Starbucks did not immediately respond to the Daily Dot’s request for comment via email.

