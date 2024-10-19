‘My Walmart one would never!’: Customer’s Starbucks cup ‘falls apart.’ She discovers something unexpected inside

If you’ve ever been tempted to buy one of those eye-catching cups while in line at Starbucks, this might make you think twice. One customer shared a surprise inside her cup after it fell apart.

Featured Video

What happened?

According to Marluv (@mar_luv11), the Starbucks cup they bought is of “cheap” quality. The cup’s quality came into question after it broke, according to Marluv, and inside was an iridescent film that was giving the plastic cup its metallic effect.

“POV: your overpriced Starbucks cup fell apart and turns out the pretty iridescent part is a paper,” Marluv says in reference to the film inside while showing the fragmented cup.

Advertisement

The video has 61,000 likes and 1.8 million views as of Saturday morning.

What are the Starbucks cups?

Seasonally, Starbucks releases a line of limited-edition cups. For example, in late August, they released their Fall 2024 cups that featured colors inspired by the season. In the video, Marluv seems to be holding the cup from the Winter 2018 cup release. However, it is unclear exactly when Marluv bought the cup and it is currently reselling on Amazon for $51.99. This Fall, the tall plastic embellished cups from Starbucks sell for $22.95. Other styles sell for as much as $54.95, like their Stanley brand collaboration cup.

Advertisement

The Starbucks cups are all the craze, and customers have created a cult-like following for them online. Fans keep track of new releases and share hacks for how to get them at cheaper prices with comparable dupes. The Daily Dot has previously covered customers’ ups and downs with Starbucks cups.

What are viewers saying?

Viewers are disappointed Marluv’s cup broke and share similar stories of their cup falling apart.

“Wayyyy overpriced but I feel like the shimmer insert is a good idea so it can’t rub off like paint does,” one user shared. “But like 30 dollars for a cup to fall apart is insane.”

Advertisement

“STOP BC THAT LITERALLY HAPPENED TO ME TOO im so mad like i did not spend that much money just for it to break,” another said.

“I broke that exact same cup lmfao,” one echoed.

“Generally their good cups, I have hundreds of these bc my brother and mom work at Starbuck and my dad is obsessed collecting them, their genuinely good at home cups if you wash them correctly,” another pointed out.

While the cups are a fan favorite, the lifeline of them seems to be a contentious topic. The Daily Dot has reached out to Marluv for comment via TikTok comment and message and to Starbucks via email.

Advertisement



Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.