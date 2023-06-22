‘Did you just make a cold brew jagerbomb?’: Starbucks barista shares the drink she makes to survive an 8-hour shift

A Starbucks barista shared a super-caffeinated drink she made to last through an eight-hour shift, inspiring others who were intrigued by its possibilities.

The video comes from creator @jorlala, a popular TikToker who focuses on barista content and bills herself as “Bhad Bharista.”

Getting more than 80,000 views since going up on Friday, the video shows the creator dumping an espresso shot into a cold brew and then chugging it, soundtracked to Slipknot.

The clip’s text overlay read, “Take a cold brew bomb with me to get through this 8hr shift.”

“Had to run to the bathroom 10 min after filming this,” she revealed in the caption. “Idk why i couldnt ever take one of these without spilling it all oher myself ugh.”

Some commenters were amazed by what they saw, while others had already been to that place.

“Did you just make a cold brew jagerbomb?” one inquired.

“Girl you are BRAVE,” another enthused.

“Do it with nitro and a blonde shot you will be bouncing off the walls,” a futher user suggested.

Someone else revealed, “At my store we do nitro bombs where it’s a short cup with blonde shots, sweet cream, and nitro.”

Yet another barista had a fancier version of @jorlala’s beverage ready to go. “2 blonde shots + lt oatmilk and nitro. add some mac syrup if you want flavor but that has me bouncing on bars,” they said.

“Not me planning on doing this tomorrow for my Sunday shift,” someone else confessed.

And it wasn’t just limited to Starbucks—one barista noted, “I used to take a ‘shot in the dark’ with my manager at a Dunkin at 4am everyday.”

Though @jorlala no longer works at Starbucks, she wrote in the comments that the content was filmed a year ago and only posted recently.

“The syrup and cream to cb ratio made me nauseous,” one commenter critiqued.

The creator responded, “Watching this video back a year after filming it, i too was disgusted.”

