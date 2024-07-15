A server sparked backlash online after disclosing the “controversial” things she does as a waitress.

In a viral TikTok video that has amassed over 1.7 million views as of Monday, user Eatwithjeej (@eatwithjeej) revealed her list while cutting up a watermelon.

“Controversial things I do as a server,” the woman began in the clip.

First on the list, the server admitted that she does not give customers water unless they ask for it.

“People don’t touch their drinks,” the woman argued. “It’s just a waste and it’s harder to carry.”

The TikToker also revealed something she does based on the genders of the parties when it comes time to pay.

“I automatically, this one is very controversial, I just give the check to the guy every time,” she said.

Though the woman said she tries her best to put the check in the middle of the table, she also admitted that if there is anything that does not allow her to do so, she simply gives the check to the man in the party.

“Cause most of the time, you see as a server, it’s the guy paying, or they’ll split the check,” she said. “So either way it doesn’t matter who has it.”

At number three on the server’s list, was how she responds to being ignored.

“Once I get ignored, I ask you a question and you just don’t answer because you’re being a douche bag,” she said. “Then I’ll just go, I’ll do whatever I think is right.”

She also said that she walks away from tables without saying anything if the party is not ready to order and only gives her best service to customers who are “nice.”

The server also said that she does not give a bunch of napkins to tables unless they are requested, because it’s “wasteful.”

She also offers up advice on the menu, if customers ask and does not hesitate to point out which menu items are good or bad.

Viewers are divided

The comments section was full of negative responses to the server’s revelations about her on-the-job behavior.

“Walking away without saying anything is insane,” user Rae.TheVirgo wrote.

“The walk away is crazy,” user Mathhania echoed.

“As a server i disagree with a lot of this,” another user commented.

“& then complain when you don’t get a tip,” user Kaeniicole said.

However, many claiming to be servers themselves praised the TikToker’s video, saying only those who have worked in the industry would understand.

Experiences working as a server are very popular content on TikTok, spurning many viral videos.

Recently, servers have been exploring and sharing tips for scoring better tips. Some have advised service workers to recommend customers leave tips based on the total check before discounts or gift cards are applied. Another TikToker went viral after sharing how she always lands bigger tips with tables that have kids. Others have shared how different hairstyles impact how much tips they get during serving shifts.

The Daily Dot reached out to Eatwithjeej via TikTok comment and direct message for comment.

